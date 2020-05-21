What you need to know
- Samsung is pushing a new software update with some camera enhancements to the Galaxy S20 series phones.
- The update is available for both the Snapdragon and Exynos variants of the three phones.
- Currently, the update is rolling out only in South Korea.
Samsung began rolling out the May security patch to its latest Galaxy S20 series late last month. Aside from the May security patch, however, the update did not bring much else. According to the folks at SamMobile, Samsung is now pushing a new update for the Galaxy S20 series, which brings a few camera improvements.
The new update arrives as version G98xxXXU2ATE6 and happens to be the second update that Samsung has rolled out for the S20 lineup with the May 2020 security patch. While a detailed changelog isn't available yet, a few users on Reddit claim the update comes with en enhanced Night mode. What remains to be seen, however, is if the update includes additional fixes for the Galaxy S20 Ultra's autofocus issues.
The update is currently said to be rolling out only for the Snapdragon models in Korea. In the coming days, it is expected to become available for both the Exynos and Snapdragon variants of the Galaxy S20 series phones in several other markets. Once the update becomes available, you will get a notification asking you to download and install it on your phone. You can also look for the update manually by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install on your phone.
