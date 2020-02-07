What you need to know
- The Samsung Galaxy S20 has shown up on the Amazon UAE site days before launch.
- The listing is for the Cloud Blue model with a price of 3,112.72 Arab Emirate dirham, or around $847 USD.
- Key specs confirmed are the 120Hz Infinity-O display, 30x Space Zoom, and 4000mAh battery.
The Samsung Unpacked event is less than a week away, where we expect to see the unveiling of the new Galaxy S20 lineup of phones. Leading up to the event, we've seen tons of leaks revealing key specs of the device, the new name, and of course, the design.
As with most big smartphone launches, the closer we get to the big debut, the more leaks we see. Continuing with that grand tradition is Amazon UAE, which pre-emptively listed the Samsung Galaxy S20 for sale on its site today.
The listing shows the Cloud Blue model with a price of 3,112.72 Arab Emirate dirham, or around $847 USD. The specs listed include an Exynos 990 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4000mAh battery. The specs should be similar for the U.S. model, except the processor will likely be swapped for a Snapdragon 865.
The Amazon page also touts the triple camera setup on the back featuring a 64MP telephoto lens, 12MP wide-angle lens, and 30X space. Besides confirming that the Galaxy S20 will include Space Zoom, it also reinforced the rumors that even the base model will include a 120Hz display, one of the marquee specs of Samsung's new S20 devices.
The listing currently shows the phone as unavailable, likely due to the fact that it hasn't even launched yet. I wouldn't be surprised if the page is removed later today at some point. For the time being, we'll just have to wait until February 11 when Samsung will officially unveil the Galaxy S20, or the next leak.
