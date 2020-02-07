What you need to know The Samsung Galaxy S20 has shown up on the Amazon UAE site days before launch.

The listing is for the Cloud Blue model with a price of 3,112.72 Arab Emirate dirham, or around $847 USD.

Key specs confirmed are the 120Hz Infinity-O display, 30x Space Zoom, and 4000mAh battery.

The Samsung Unpacked event is less than a week away, where we expect to see the unveiling of the new Galaxy S20 lineup of phones. Leading up to the event, we've seen tons of leaks revealing key specs of the device, the new name, and of course, the design. As with most big smartphone launches, the closer we get to the big debut, the more leaks we see. Continuing with that grand tradition is Amazon UAE, which pre-emptively listed the Samsung Galaxy S20 for sale on its site today.