Samsung's Galaxy S phones always give us something exciting to look forward to at the beginning of each year, and 2019 officially marks the 10-year anniversary of when the first Galaxy S flagship was released.

Similar to what Apple did with the iPhone X, we're expecting the Galaxy S10 to be truly special. The Galaxy S9 and S8 were both excellent phones, but in honor of such a big anniversary, Samsung will likely pull out all the stops to release a truly special and jaw-dropping gadget.

If you're ready to learn more about the Galaxy S10 and find out what we could look forward to next February, here's everything you need to know.

The latest Galaxy S10 news

June 25, 2018 — Samsung to release three S10 models, introduce a triple camera system, and swap out iris scanning for an in-display fingerprint sensor

What a news dump today turned out to be for Galaxy S10 rumors!

Jumping right into things, a report from The Electronic Times claims that Samsung will launch not one, not two, but three different models of the S10. The most affordable of the bunch, codenamed Beyond 0, will reportedly ship with a 5.8-inch display that's completely flat. Beyond 1, the mid-tier option, will also use a 5.8-inch screen but feature curves similar to what's found on the S9.

The star of the show, Beyond 3, will boast a large 6.2-inch curved display and feature three cameras on the back — something we've never seen from Samsung before.

As if three different models and a triple camera system wasn't enough to get you excited, The Bell also reported today that the Galaxy S10 will ditch the iris scanner of the S9 and replace it with a 3D facial-recognition system and in-display fingerprint sensor similar to what we've seen from the Vivo X21 and NEX.

All the important details

How many versions is Samsung going to launch?