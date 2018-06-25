Samsung's Galaxy S phones always give us something exciting to look forward to at the beginning of each year, and 2019 officially marks the 10-year anniversary of when the first Galaxy S flagship was released.
Similar to what Apple did with the iPhone X, we're expecting the Galaxy S10 to be truly special. The Galaxy S9 and S8 were both excellent phones, but in honor of such a big anniversary, Samsung will likely pull out all the stops to release a truly special and jaw-dropping gadget.
If you're ready to learn more about the Galaxy S10 and find out what we could look forward to next February, here's everything you need to know.
The latest Galaxy S10 news
June 25, 2018 — Samsung to release three S10 models, introduce a triple camera system, and swap out iris scanning for an in-display fingerprint sensor
What a news dump today turned out to be for Galaxy S10 rumors!
Jumping right into things, a report from The Electronic Times claims that Samsung will launch not one, not two, but three different models of the S10. The most affordable of the bunch, codenamed Beyond 0, will reportedly ship with a 5.8-inch display that's completely flat. Beyond 1, the mid-tier option, will also use a 5.8-inch screen but feature curves similar to what's found on the S9.
The star of the show, Beyond 3, will boast a large 6.2-inch curved display and feature three cameras on the back — something we've never seen from Samsung before.
As if three different models and a triple camera system wasn't enough to get you excited, The Bell also reported today that the Galaxy S10 will ditch the iris scanner of the S9 and replace it with a 3D facial-recognition system and in-display fingerprint sensor similar to what we've seen from the Vivo X21 and NEX.
All the important details
How many versions is Samsung going to launch?
For the past four years, Samsung's launched two models of its Galaxy S series:
- 2015 — Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge
- 2016 — Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge
- 2017 — Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus
- 2018 — Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus
With the Galaxy S10 in 2019, Samsung is expected to shake-up its formula by releasing three different models at the same time — codenamed Beyond 1, Beyond 2, and Beyond 3.
Beyond 1 and Beyond 2 will be similar to older S flagships with the former having a flat screen while the other has Samsung's iconic curved display. Beyond 3 is where Samsung's putting all the marbles, with things like a larger screen and triple camera system on the back.
When will the Galaxy S10 be released?
Perhaps the biggest question on your mind is "When will I be able to buy the Galaxy S10?".
Save for the Galaxy S8 that was announced at its own special event, Samsung usually unveils its Galaxy S flagship phones during Mobile World Congress each year.
MWC 2019 is scheduled to take place between February 25 and 28 in Barcelona, and there's a good chance that's where we'll get our first look at the S10. However, with this being Samsung's 10-year anniversary, the company could hold a separate event around that same time as it did with the S8.
As for when you'll be able to purchase the S10, it should officially launch around two or three weeks from when it's announced. Should Samsung decide to reveal the phone during MWC, that'd place it with a launch date of around early-March.
How much will the S10 cost?
When it comes to price, that's where things could get interesting next year.
Samsung's only ever released one or two variants of its S flagships at a time, such as the S7/S7 Edge, S8/S8 Plus, etc. However, as noted above, the Galaxy S10 series will likely consist of three different phones.
This could result in vastly different pricing across all models, and depending on how you look at things, that's either a dream come true or a nightmare.
The Samsung Galaxy S9 has a starting price of $720, and my guess is that the lowest-end Galaxy S10 will come in with a similar or slightly lower price of around $650-$700. The mid-tier S10 will probably cost a bit less than the S9+ at $800-$820, whereas the highest-end variant may very-well sell for $999.