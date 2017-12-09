Samsung Galaxy Owner's Gift Guide

When it comes to selling phones to a wide variety of consumers and being an instantly recognizable brand in consumer electronics, no company does it quite like Samsung. Not only has it completely set the bar for what a flagship phone is with the Galaxy S line, but it continues to push boundaries with the Galaxy Note line as well. And in the past couple of years, it has built up a fantastic ecosystem of accessories and devices. If you're all-in with a Samsung Galaxy phone, you'll want to check out these great gifts.

Samsung Galaxy S8 This is pretty simple: if you're already a big time Galaxy fan but haven't yet upgraded to the latest and greatest, it's hard to go wrong with the Galaxy S8. You'll get software you're familiar with, paired with Samsung's latest hardware innovations and specs that'll last you for the year to come. $649 Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Perhaps you're still hanging onto a Note 5 or even a Note 4 — it's time to move up to the new Galaxy Note 8. If you're still in love with the gigantic screen and S Pen on your current Note, you'll find that that DNA has carried over perfectly into the new Note 8. Sure it's not much different from the less expensive Galaxy S8+, but it's still clearly the absolute most powerful and capable Galaxy out there. $949 Buy Now

Bose QC35 II Light, comfortable, long-lasting and with amazing noise cancellation. The QC35 IIs are a traveler's best friend, but really can be used as daily headphones for those who need to shut out the world and concentrate. They'll pair with your Galaxy perfectly, but with a tap of a switch you can grab audio from a tablet or computer, too. $349 Buy Now

JBL Clip 2 Bluetooth speakers are a dime a dozen nowadays, but JBL makes some great models that are worth the little extra money. The Clip 2 is portable and has a clip so you can hang it on a bag or set it up for better sound wherever you need it, and it's built to take the abuse of moving around. It has both Bluetooth and a 3.5 mm connection, and the sound is good for the size. $40 Buy Now Gear IconX 2018 Samsung's fitness-focused truly-wireless earbuds are good, but they're even better when you have a Samsung phone. The integration with Samsung Health is great, and because your phone already has all of the extra software for them you don't have to worry about installing any awkward extra plugins like you would on another phone. Get these earbuds if you need to be active and don't want anything in your way. $199 Buy Now

Moment Cases and Lenses Samsung's latest phones have great cameras, that's for sure. But they're even better when you can augment them with top-notch glass with different focal lengths. Moment's cases are solid for general protection, and the lenses snap on with ease to take your mobile photography to new levels. from $99 Buy Now

Chromecast Ultra Even if you already have a streaming box of some sort, it'd be tough to convince us that you couldn't find a use for a Chromecast Ultra on one of your TVs at home. Leave it plugged in, and the next time you have a quick thought about watching a movie or even just showing off some photos to guests it'll be there ready to bring it to the big screen. $70 Buy Now

NVIDIA Shield Android TV If a Chromecast sounds great but you (or someone you live with) would benefit from the simplicity of a dedicated interface and remote, the Shield Android TV is great. It's just as capable as a Chromecast Ultra for casting (there's $70 in value right there), but some media experiences really are best with a dedicated app running on the box itself. The gaming may not interest you, but the performance of this box will. from $179 Buy Now

Samsung Gear Sport The value proposition of a smartwatch just isn't there for many people, but the best all-around choice out there right now is the Samsung Gear Sport. It's just a bit lighter and more compact than the Gear S3, which makes it much easier to wear every day. And Samsung's software is just downright better than Android Wear — you just have to be willing to configure it a bit and ignore many of the useless features. $299 Buy Now

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro To skip much of the "smartwatch" experience altogether and just get some good fitness tracking, we like the Gear Fit2 Pro (and the original Fit2 at that). You save $100 off the Gear Sport's price, and still keep most of the features. Given its smaller screen and lighter weight, you may be even more inclined to wear it for daily exercise tracking or even while sleeping. $199 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Let's be honest, an Android tablet isn't for everyone. But for Samsung fans the best tablet is the Galaxy Tab S3. Not only will it have software that's familiar to you, but it'll also match up in terms of hardware and features. Add a keyboard case for the best productivity-focused experience. $525 Buy Now

Samsung Chromebook Pro Not everyone wants (or needs) a full-blown computer. For those people, we always recommend a Chromebook — and the Samsung Chromebook Pro is a great option. It's a solid step above the low-end models that are cheap-feeling and made of plastic, but is still super light and has a great display. And it even has a great stylus that mimics much of what the S Pen does on the Galaxy Note 8. $499 Buy Now

Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Convertible Stand It shouldn't come as any surprise that Samsung makes the best Qi wireless charging stand out there. The soft rubber on the top keeps your phone in place, and the pivot action lets you choose whether you want it to be a proper stand or a flat pad. It also comes with an Adaptive Fast Charging wall plug, so you get the fastest possible wireless charging speeds with your Galaxy. $89 Buy Now

Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand If you're thinking $89 is a bit too much for a wireless charger, check out the last generation stand model for less than half the price. It doesn't convert into a flat pad, but then again it still charges at the same rate as the new model, and you'd save enough money to buy another wireless charger and still have money left over. $39 Buy Now Anker PowerCore+ 26800mAh USB-C PD battery If you want a massive battery that can charge up your phone, tablet and even computer, this Anker model is the one-stop shop. Using the included USB-C to USB-C cable you can charge up your Galaxy super quickly, or if that's tied up powering another device one of the USB-A ports will get the job done as well. It also includes a great wall charger that will top up your phone directly win no time. $119 Buy Now Aukey USB-C Car Charger You need to charge stuff while you're driving, and this $16 Aukey charger has a USB 3.0 port and a USB-C port to help you do it. Toss it in your car and never have to think about it again. $16 Buy Now Aukey Amp 6-port AC adapter Aukey makes great chargers, and for the gadget fans like us with a ton of devices these multi-port deals can both charge them up and Help with clutter. It supports 60W of output total, with four USB-A ports and two USB-C ports. What's not to love? $32 Buy Now