We're in the middle of Galaxy S9 hype season right now — and that's all well and good — both the S9 and S9 Plus look pretty great so far.

But we'll have to wait a few more months for the most interesting Samsung phone of 2018 — the Galaxy Note 9.

That's because the Note line could experience something of an existential crisis this year, as Samsung once again tries to figure out what makes a Note worth the money in a world that also contains a "plus" model Galaxy S.

We did this same dance back in 2017 and the answer was: Well, the Note gives you an S Pen, some subtle spec upgrades and a second camera.... and not a whole lot else. Samsung could do the same in 2018 and it'd probably be fine in the short term. Add a couple extra gigs of RAM, maybe three cameras instead of two...

But in the long term Samsung needs a more radical approach, which is what I want to see with the next in the Note series. Check out our video for the top five Note 9 features to look for later this year.