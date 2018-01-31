We're in the middle of Galaxy S9 hype season right now — and that's all well and good — both the S9 and S9 Plus look pretty great so far.
But we'll have to wait a few more months for the most interesting Samsung phone of 2018 — the Galaxy Note 9.
That's because the Note line could experience something of an existential crisis this year, as Samsung once again tries to figure out what makes a Note worth the money in a world that also contains a "plus" model Galaxy S.
We did this same dance back in 2017 and the answer was: Well, the Note gives you an S Pen, some subtle spec upgrades and a second camera.... and not a whole lot else. Samsung could do the same in 2018 and it'd probably be fine in the short term. Add a couple extra gigs of RAM, maybe three cameras instead of two...
But in the long term Samsung needs a more radical approach, which is what I want to see with the next in the Note series. Check out our video for the top five Note 9 features to look for later this year.
Reader comments
No bixby please. Ergonomically placed FPS.
If the Galaxy X is available, I would opt for that. I just upgraded to Note 8 from a Note 3. As long as the Galaxy X is a Foldable Phablet style phone, possibly with a stylus, I would buy. if it has ChromeOS on it, I would pay $1500 for it in an instant. The idea of a "Westworld" type of user experience is compelling sans the futuristic UI, ChromeOS with Android app support would due.
I don't think Samsung or Apple can push smartphone devices any further to attract massive sales like they have recently. Just like bezel-less screens, the genie is out of the bottle, now consumers will be expecting foldable. I also think dockables like Project Linda, nothing new, may have an impact as well.
LG knows this, that's mainly why they switched to an alternate release cycle to go back to the drawing board, innovate and introduce the next big thing.
I surmise that Samsung, Apple and others have reached a threshold on how much the consumer is willing to spend on a smartphone. Although both Apple and Samsung have had record years, atleast on the Apple side of the equation, iPhone X sales have plummeted causing a $36 billion reduction in Apple shares.
Form factors are where it is at.
So if the Galaxy Note 9 introduces a DEX enhanced, laptop/tablet convertible shell, I am in - well worth $1,000. Otherwise, I will wait for my dream mobile device - the foldable tablet.
Note 4 hold out here. Give me my stupid S Pen and an SD card and you won't hear a peep about my 1,000+ dollars or a non-removable battery. Now stop acting like Research In Motion and give Note users what they want.
Really liked this video. Don't care for in-screen fingerprint sensor but that's just me. I just can't wait to see a production version of a foldable device from Samsung
Here is the first step to a ChromeOS foldable tablet. ChromeOS on a tablet.
I want stereo or surround sound speakers. I want a larger battery (no kaboom). I want faster OS updates.
Yeah, I don't think that anyone wants a battery that fails *rolleyes*
Let's just live in the moment or at least wait until the actual unveiling of the Galaxy S9/+ first.
A flat screen do that when I'm close to the edge with my s pen it doesn't slide off!
Galaxy and iPhone are at a stalemate. There will be no new technologies that really compel buyers to ditch anything in lieu of the other. It looks like both are doing good jobs making people upgrade by planned obsolescence.
Hardware has little to do with the software being updated. Most older phones could run current OS's no problem if the companies would bother to support them.
Non-removable batteries have created a highly lucrative exchange of equipment sales model that basically guarantees users will be back with cash in hand every-other year.
I just want a competitive phone. Something that dissapoints other phones of its class..
The Note is in a class of its own. It has zero competition. If you are satisfied with an S Galaxy, then you're not a Note customer, anyway.
I'd like a flat screen. The curve looks nice, but it has lost all its purpose as it has gotten too subtle to be useful. A flat screen makes it much easier to use a tempered glass screen protector.
I still say do away with the plus models and have the s model and the note. My reason for this is you still get two sizes of phones to choose from, and since samsung doesnt make as big of difference between the notes and s line, its almost unnecessary to have 3 phones.
As far as a foldable phone, i dont think i would want it until it went into its second version, like i did w the notes.. there was such an improvement once the market showed there was interest.
And i still dont care for curved screens, i put a case on my phone so i still have edges, no way i would carry a phone this expensive w out a case.
Liked most of the video but don't want to trade off anything for an onscreen fp sensor. Leave it out. Microsd card and my personal #1, go wide and less tall. It would greatly enhance the S-pen as a handwritten note taking device. I had the early Note and it really stood out and was even mocked for its hugeness. Now its almost indistinguishable from a number of plus devices. So don't be afraid to go BIG again! And I would love the option to give Bixby the sack and the rest of the Samsung redundancies as well.
Please stop chopping off the top of your head in these videos!
I don't agree on the 16:9 aspect ratio.
But otherwise all other points I agree upon.
Still think Samsung might do a bigger overhaul for the gs10 though just because Apple did with the iPhone x