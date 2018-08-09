Note users make the most of their phones. They work them hard and take all of their features to the max. That means they're also typically willing to upgrade on a more frequent basis than someone that buys a typical Galaxy S phone or whatever other mainstream device is in the headlines.

The Galaxy Note 9 is out less than a year after the Note 8 hit the scene, but that isn't going to stop Note 8 owners from taking a look at its successor and consider dropping a minimum of $1000 to get one. Here are the reasons why you should go for it, and a few to give you pause.

It's simple to see how much is shared between the Note 8 and Note 9. The hardware, software and capabilities are mostly the same at the core level, which makes sense if you have followed Samsung's update cadence year after year. The Note 9 does have a clear leg up in a few areas, though.

This upgrade will be all about the battery for some people.

First and foremost, it's the battery size — at 4000mAh the Note 9 has 21% more capacity than the Note 8, and that's going to translate directly to dramatically improved battery life considering the similarities of the rest of the phones. If you have issues with the Note 8's battery life, the Note 9's going to be your savior.

Chances are if you bought a Note 8 you wanted to make use of its ample storage — possibly optioning up to the 256GB model, and adding even more with the microSD card slot. Here's one place where the Note 9 will make your mouth water: it has an optional 512GB of internal storage. For those who absolutely cannot stream or be bothered to manage their storage, and want a seemingly infinite amount of room, the Note 9's 512GB storage — plus another 512GB via an SD card — will make the buying decision a whole lot easier.

Hardcore Note users will be able to appreciate the S Pen improvements.

Hardcore Note users will also be able to appreciate the much-improved S Pen experience from the addition of wireless connectivity. The S Pen is unchanged in terms of writing and drawing, but now it can be used for much more — it can launch and control apps remotely, from the camera and gallery to Powerpoint and music players. If you weren't someone who used the S Pen much because you're not a big writer, this addition may put you over the top to considering a Note.

On a far more subtle note, the Note 9's cameras have improved — and we don't need to use them to know how they perform, because the hardware is unchanged from the Galaxy S9+. That means you'll be getting much better low-light performance compared to the Note 8, but the rest of the experience is roughly the same. The Note 8 can easily match it in terms of the secondary camera, daylight shots and portrait mode — so you won't be upgrading merely for the camera.

And how could I forget, the fingerprint sensor placement is so much better on the Note 9 than the Note 8. It's easy to reach and use, it'll make you hate the Note 8's sensor all over again. Don't upgrade your phone just to get it — but if you do get the Note 9, thank yourself every day for this little convenience.

Reasons to stick with the Note 8