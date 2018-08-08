It's the moment we've been waiting for since the Galaxy S9 was announced: the Galaxy Note 9's launch event. The Note fans among us have had August 9 circled on the calendar for weeks now, and it's finally time to see the successor to the phone that's in so many pockets today.

We're always interested in the spectacle that is a Samsung launch event.

Many of the Note 9's specs and details have leaked, but that doesn't mean we aren't interested in the spectacle that is a Samsung launch event. Part of the experience of getting a new Samsung phone is seeing all of the circumstances surrounding its launch, and they're always a good time.

It all gets going at 11:00 a.m. ET in New York City — that translates to 8:00 a.m. PT, 4:00 p.m. CET and 8:30 p.m. IST for folks elsewhere in the world. No matter where you are, you can watch the show unfold right here at the video player above. As the launch event wraps up, be sure to follow all of Android Central's coverage to get every bit of Note 9 information you desire!