The Galaxy Note line of phones has always been known for going all-out. They have big screens, top-notch specs and all sorts of hardware features. The Galaxy Note 9 is no exception, with all of the latest and greatest specs you could ask for — and finally, Samsung has upped the battery capacity to match the rest of the spec sheet.
Here's everything you'll find inside the Galaxy Note 9.
|Category
|Spec
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 Oreo
Samsung Experience 9.5
|Display
|6.4-inch Super AMOLED, 2960x1440 (18.5:9)
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Storage
|128/512GB
|Expandable
|MicroSD up to 2TB
|RAM
|6/8GB
|Primary rear camera
|12MP Super Speed Dual Pixel, OIS, f/1.5 or f/2.4
|Secondary rear camera
|12MP, OIS, f/2.4, telephoto lens
|Front camera
|8MP, f/1.7, auto focus
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac MIMO, 1.2Gbps (Cat-18) LTE, Bluetooth 5.0 LE
ANT+, NFC, GPS, Glonass
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
Dolby Atmos
3.5mm headphone
|Battery
|4000mAh
Non-removable
|Charging
|Quick Charge 2.0
Fast Wireless Charging (15W)
|Water resistance
|IP68
|Security
|One-touch fingerprint sensor
Iris scanner
Samsung KNOX
|Dimensions
|161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
201g
|Colors
|Ocean Blue, Lavender Purple (U.S.)
Midnight Black, Metallic Copper (intl)