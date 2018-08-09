Galaxy Note 9 in blue

The Galaxy Note line of phones has always been known for going all-out. They have big screens, top-notch specs and all sorts of hardware features. The Galaxy Note 9 is no exception, with all of the latest and greatest specs you could ask for — and finally, Samsung has upped the battery capacity to match the rest of the spec sheet.

Here's everything you'll find inside the Galaxy Note 9.

Category Spec
Operating system Android 8.1 Oreo
Samsung Experience 9.5
Display 6.4-inch Super AMOLED, 2960x1440 (18.5:9)
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Storage 128/512GB
Expandable MicroSD up to 2TB
RAM 6/8GB
Primary rear camera 12MP Super Speed Dual Pixel, OIS, f/1.5 or f/2.4
Secondary rear camera 12MP, OIS, f/2.4, telephoto lens
Front camera 8MP, f/1.7, auto focus
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac MIMO, 1.2Gbps (Cat-18) LTE, Bluetooth 5.0 LE
ANT+, NFC, GPS, Glonass
Audio Stereo speakers
Dolby Atmos
3.5mm headphone
Battery 4000mAh
Non-removable
Charging Quick Charge 2.0
Fast Wireless Charging (15W)
Water resistance IP68
Security One-touch fingerprint sensor
Iris scanner
Samsung KNOX
Dimensions 161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
201g
Colors Ocean Blue, Lavender Purple (U.S.)
Midnight Black, Metallic Copper (intl)

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Main