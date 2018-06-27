Well, it's official: the Galaxy Note 9 is coming on August 9, 2018. At least that's what we're expecting given the history of Samsung's announcement schedule and the leaks we've seen. The company has just sent out invitations to a Galaxy Unpacked event, taking place on August 9 in New York City — which aligns closely with previous Note announcements. The timing is a little earlier than last year, but this August 9 date was also previously rumored. The Note 8 was announced on August 23, while the Note 7 actually announced earlier, on August 2.

In typical fashion the invitation has a relatively nondescript tight-in shot of some part of a device to let us all speculate about just what it could be. This time, it's a very close-up shot — unlike previous teases we really don't get any indication of what part of the phone we're looking at or even what direction it's facing. My best guess is that this is actually just the recessed pad portion of an S Pen. If you have a Note nearby, pull out the S Pen and you'll see exactly what I'm talking about.

Now that we have a date set, is the Note 9 hype in full effect? Do you have any better theories about what the image above is showing? Let's get this discussion going in the comments!