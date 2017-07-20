It's almost time for a new Samsung Galaxy Note! As you may remember, things didn't go so well for the Note 7 last year, but after the success of the Galaxy S8, Samsung's going to be hoping to well and truly move on with a strong next-gen Note.

But the Galaxy S8 also presents a few challenges. Since there is a larger S8 this year, the Note 8 is going to have to do more to stand out. And that's before we even get to competitors like the iPhone 8 and LG V30.

So are updated specs and a fancy new dual camera setup going to be enough to revive the Note line? We're just over a month away from the official unveiling of the Galaxy Note 8, so it's time to take a first look at what we know so far.