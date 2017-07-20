It's almost time for a new Samsung Galaxy Note! As you may remember, things didn't go so well for the Note 7 last year, but after the success of the Galaxy S8, Samsung's going to be hoping to well and truly move on with a strong next-gen Note.
But the Galaxy S8 also presents a few challenges. Since there is a larger S8 this year, the Note 8 is going to have to do more to stand out. And that's before we even get to competitors like the iPhone 8 and LG V30.
So are updated specs and a fancy new dual camera setup going to be enough to revive the Note line? We're just over a month away from the official unveiling of the Galaxy Note 8, so it's time to take a first look at what we know so far.
Reader comments
Samsung Galaxy Note 8: What we know so far, in video
How many of these "The Galaxy Note 8 is coming" posts does this site needs? They all contain the exact same information about the phone. Please please please let the next post contain info we didn't know before, such, Exact release and premiere dates, New specs or features THAT WE DON'T ALREADY KNOW, Pricing for each carrier, etc.
We don't know your details but I'm sure when they become available, AC will post them.