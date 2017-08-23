Everything you want is here.

As has been the case year after year, the Galaxy Note 8's specs expectedly follow the Galaxy S8 and S8+ from earlier this year — plus a couple key changes, of course. The new Note is built on the same general platform as the Galaxy S8+, with the same hardware features, processor options, storage and screen resolution. It's also only slightly larger than the Galaxy S8+, but with the addition of an S Pen it also has a smaller battery.

Here are all of the specs you need to know and care about in the Galaxy Note 8.

Category Galaxy S8
Operating system Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Display 6.3-inch Super AMOLED, 2960x1440
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
or Samsung Exynos 8895
Storage 64GB (U.S.)
128/256GB (international)
Expandable microSD up to 256GB
RAM 6GB
Rear camera 1 12MP f/1.7, Dual Pixel auto focus, OIS
Rear camera 2 12MP f/2.4 telephoto, auto focus, OIS
Front camera 8MP f/1.7, auto focus
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, MIMO
Bluetooth 5.0 LE
Charging USB-C, Fast charging
Qi wireless
Powermat wireless
Battery 3300mAh
Water resistance IP68 rating
Security One-touch fingerprint sensor
Iris scanner
Samsung KNOX
Dimensions 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6 mm
195 g
Colors Black, Orchid Grey (U.S.)
Black, Orchid Grey, Maple Gold, Deep Sea Blue (international)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8