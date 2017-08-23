Everything you want is here.
As has been the case year after year, the Galaxy Note 8's specs expectedly follow the Galaxy S8 and S8+ from earlier this year — plus a couple key changes, of course. The new Note is built on the same general platform as the Galaxy S8+, with the same hardware features, processor options, storage and screen resolution. It's also only slightly larger than the Galaxy S8+, but with the addition of an S Pen it also has a smaller battery.
Here are all of the specs you need to know and care about in the Galaxy Note 8.
|Category
|Galaxy S8
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Display
|6.3-inch Super AMOLED, 2960x1440
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
or Samsung Exynos 8895
|Storage
|64GB (U.S.)
128/256GB (international)
|Expandable
|microSD up to 256GB
|RAM
|6GB
|Rear camera 1
|12MP f/1.7, Dual Pixel auto focus, OIS
|Rear camera 2
|12MP f/2.4 telephoto, auto focus, OIS
|Front camera
|8MP f/1.7, auto focus
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, MIMO
Bluetooth 5.0 LE
|Charging
|USB-C, Fast charging
Qi wireless
Powermat wireless
|Battery
|3300mAh
|Water resistance
|IP68 rating
|Security
|One-touch fingerprint sensor
Iris scanner
Samsung KNOX
|Dimensions
|162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6 mm
195 g
|Colors
|Black, Orchid Grey (U.S.)
Black, Orchid Grey, Maple Gold, Deep Sea Blue (international)
Reader comments
Anyone else just start watching the event? 😂
Is it me, or is this Note more different from its S-line counterpart?
More RAM and dual cameras. The last 2 Notes were nearly identical.
What the heck is going on in the US that makes Samsung believe 64GB internal storage is appropriate as opposed to 128 or 256 like the rest of the world?
They probably just know they can get away with it...
You know we have to pay extra for everything in America lol
It probably has something to do with the fact that US consumers pay no attention to specs. For the majority of them 16 GB iphones were the norm not very long ago so a 64GB android probably sounds wildly large.
At that price 128gb should be standard