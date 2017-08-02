Now we're getting deep into the rumors.

Coming just a couple days after our first look at purported official renders of the Note 8, we now have a leak of what are expected to be the final specs of the upcoming phone. The leaks, as usual, come courtesy of @evleaks and generally confirm lots of earlier rumors and lots of expected bumps from the Galaxy S8+.

Let's start off with the dimensions, which show that the 6.3-inch display on the Note 8 pushes it to 162.5 x 74.6 x 8.5 mm, which is only slightly larger than the Galaxy S8+ at 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm. The display comes in at the expected 2960x1440 resolution, or 18.5:9 aspect ratio, just like its predecessors earlier in the year.

Like a Galaxy S8+, with a little extra here and there.

Inside, we're looking at the same processor strategy of an Exynos 8895 internationally or a Snapdragon 835 in the U.S. There's a bump up to 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage with an SD card slot stays as-is. 3300mAh is the battery capacity, with the standard USB-C and wireless charging.

The dual cameras, which are likely to be a main selling point of the Note 8, are going to shape up like this: two 12MP sensors, with the "main" lens being a standard field of view with an f/1.7 aperture and the "telephoto" lens being f/2.4 with roughly 2x the zoom level of the main lens. The front camera seems like standard stuff with an 8MP sensor and f/1.7 lens.

Nothing here is unexpected, but as we've seen from the past couple years of flagship phones the line-item specs are hardly the most interesting part of the device. It's all about what the phones do with those specs that get us excited. We'll find out on August 23 when Samsung does its thing in NYC.