Now we're getting deep into the rumors.
Coming just a couple days after our first look at purported official renders of the Note 8, we now have a leak of what are expected to be the final specs of the upcoming phone. The leaks, as usual, come courtesy of @evleaks and generally confirm lots of earlier rumors and lots of expected bumps from the Galaxy S8+.
Let's start off with the dimensions, which show that the 6.3-inch display on the Note 8 pushes it to 162.5 x 74.6 x 8.5 mm, which is only slightly larger than the Galaxy S8+ at 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm. The display comes in at the expected 2960x1440 resolution, or 18.5:9 aspect ratio, just like its predecessors earlier in the year.
Like a Galaxy S8+, with a little extra here and there.
Inside, we're looking at the same processor strategy of an Exynos 8895 internationally or a Snapdragon 835 in the U.S. There's a bump up to 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage with an SD card slot stays as-is. 3300mAh is the battery capacity, with the standard USB-C and wireless charging.
The dual cameras, which are likely to be a main selling point of the Note 8, are going to shape up like this: two 12MP sensors, with the "main" lens being a standard field of view with an f/1.7 aperture and the "telephoto" lens being f/2.4 with roughly 2x the zoom level of the main lens. The front camera seems like standard stuff with an 8MP sensor and f/1.7 lens.
Nothing here is unexpected, but as we've seen from the past couple years of flagship phones the line-item specs are hardly the most interesting part of the device. It's all about what the phones do with those specs that get us excited. We'll find out on August 23 when Samsung does its thing in NYC.
Reader comments
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specs: Bump to 6GB RAM, dual 12MP cameras, 3300mAh battery
although I have the s8+, still contemplating if I should get the note8 -_-
I hope some serious journalist asks Samsung how that monster will work on only 3300 mah battery. I really want to know.
Just like S8+ does. S8+ is the best performing flagship in terms of battery.
It is all OPTIMISATION
Almost identical specs work just fine with the Galaxy S8+, which has just 6% more capacity. So ... is this really a question?
If anyone asks why the battery is smaller than the S8+
The Note8 is nearly identical in overall size, but has to account for an S Pen silo in it. If it wasn't there, the battery would've been exactly the same capacity at least.
But the note 7 wasn't much bigger than the S7 edge and it's battery...
Oh...
Wait...
Nevermind.
Yep. The S-line has grown in size.
I really hope the dual cameras are awful on the Note 8. Only because I've promised my wife I'd keep my s8 until at least January and I'll have to suffer watching everyone post awesome photos on here until then
Wut
He hopes it's bad because he's not allowed to buy it, and doesn't want the temptation lol.
Awesome, definitely getting the Note 8. Now, hopefully they bring the blue back again.
3300 mAh battery with 6GB of RAM?
Ugh.
Why the crappy battery?
Limited space + S Pen silo + Note7 debacle
"2x the zoom level of the main lens". I thought I read it was going to be 3X? " dual lens camera will have 3x optical zoom, which is exactly what a recent rumor suggested."