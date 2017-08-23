Samsung's biggest (literally) phone of the year is here.
With months of preamble behind us, the Galaxy Note 8 is finally official. We've seen the renders, the leaks and the speculation ... and for the most part, it's all come to fruition as expected. At its core, the Galaxy Note 8 is a Galaxy S8+ — with the same core specs, tall-and-skinny form factor and hardware features, tweaked for a slightly larger form factor and the addition of an S Pen stylus.
Internally, the Note 8 has the same Snapdragon 835 processor running the show, as well as 64GB of storage with an SD card slot, but augmented by a bumped 6GB of RAM. The battery size has taken a drop to 3300mAh, which is, of course, smaller than the Galaxy S8+ and also the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7. Samsung is understandably being a bit less ambitious with battery capacity this year, and the S Pen also takes up room that would otherwise be allocated to additional battery capacity.
In terms of design, the Note 8 is a true evolution of the Note 7 while also integrating the new platform set by the Galaxy S8+. The Note 8 takes on the Note 7's more squared-off look with tighter corners, but applies to a tall form factor with its 6.3-inch 18.5:9 aspect ratio display. The display itself is a gorgeous QHD+ AMOLED panel, of course sporting the subtle curves on the sides to help keep the phone narrow.
A great combination of Note 7 design with Galaxy S8+ improvements, and a brand new camera setup.
The biggest differentiator for the Note 8 is its camera experience, where Samsung is launching its first dual camera setup. The primary camera remains unchanged from the Galaxy S8+, with a 12MP Dual Pixel sensor, f/1.7 lens and OIS. The second camera is interesting, as it's also a 12MP sensor, but with a telephoto lens at f/2.4 — and most importantly, also with OIS. Having OIS on that second lens is truly unique, and will enable the Note 8 to take better low-light photos than the competition that isn't stabilized. Samsung is using that second lens for instant 2X photos, but also artificially blurred photos that can be adjusted and tweaked even after the fact.
As you could expect, Samsung is launching the Note 8 in every country and carrier possible. The U.S. is getting a model with 64GB of storage in either Midnight Black or Orchid Grey (which is slightly different from the GS8's), while international markets will also have access to 128GB and even 256GB storage in some cases and two more colors, maple gold and deep sea blue. Pre-orders kick off in the U.S. on August 24, with shipments heading out no later than September 15.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Press release:
Do Bigger Things with Samsung Galaxy Note8, the Next Level Note
Designed to help you achieve more in work and life with an Infinity Display, enhanced S Pen and Dual Camera with Optical Image Stabilization; U.S. Pre-orders begin August 24
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ – Aug. 23, 2017 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., introduces the Galaxy Note8, the next level Note for people who want to do bigger things. With Note8, consumers get a bigger Infinity Display that fits comfortably in one hand, the S Pen to communicate in more personal ways and Samsung's best-ever smartphone camera to capture stunning photos. The new Note8 is designed for the way consumers lead their lives and lean on technology today.
"We appreciate the relentless passion of the Note community. They've been a constant inspiration to us, and we designed the new Note for them," said DJ Koh, president of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. "From the Infinity Display to the enhanced S Pen, to the powerful Dual Camera, Note8 lets people do things they never thought were possible."
Samsung first introduced the Note series in 2011. Since then, a community of enthusiasts emerged through their affinity for Note's signature expansive screen and S Pen. According to Samsung market research1, 85 percent of Note users say they're proud to show off their Note and recommend it to friends, and 75 percent say it's the best phone they've ever had.
Enjoy and Do More on the Infinity Display
The Galaxy Note8 has the biggest screen ever on a Note device, yet its narrow body makes it comfortable to hold in one hand. The 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display lets you see more and scroll less. The Note8 gives you more room to watch, read and draw—making it the ultimate multitasking smartphone.
With Note8, Samsung has made multitasking even easier with the new App Pair feature, which lets users create a custom pairing of most apps on the Edge panel that will simultaneously launch two apps in Multi window mode. Watch a video while messaging your friends or dial into a conference call with the number and agenda in front of you2.
A New Way to Communicate with the S Pen
Since its introduction, the S Pen has been one of the Note's defining features. With the new Note, the enhanced S Pen includes a finer tip and improved pressure sensitivity3, unlocking new ways to write, draw and interact with the phone and communicate with others.
When communicating via text just isn't enough, Live Messages allows you to reflect your unique personality and creative vision. With Note8, you can now handwrite a message, add special effects and share it as an animated GIF on several popular messaging and social apps. It's a whole new way to communicate with the S Pen—adding lively and emotional connections that bring your messages to life.
The Always On Display allows you to stay on top of your notifications without unlocking your phone. With the new Note8, it's even more powerful. Screen off memo allows you to take notes as soon as you take out the S Pen. From there, you can pin a note to the Always On Display, edit them right there and write as many pages as you need—up to 100 pages.
For occasions when you travel abroad or come across a website in a foreign language, the improved Translate feature of the S Pen lets you hover over text to quickly translate not only individual words, but entire sentences, into 71 languages and instantly convert units and foreign currencies.
Take Stunning Pictures with the Galaxy Note8 Best-in-Class Camera
For most smartphone consumers, one of the things they look at in a new device is the camera. Samsung has set the standard for smartphone cameras, and with the Note8 we're delivering our most powerful camera yet.
The Galaxy Note8 is the first smartphone with two 12MP rear cameras with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) on both the wide-angle and telephoto lenses. Whether you're exploring a new city or running around your backyard, OIS lets you capture incredibly sharp images.
For more advanced photo taking, Note8's Live Focus feature lets you control the depth of field, unlike some other smartphone cameras, by allowing you to adjust the bokeh effect in preview mode and even after you take the photo.
In Dual Capture mode, both rear cameras take two pictures simultaneously—and you can keep both images: One close-up shot from the telephoto lens and one wide-angle shot that shows the entire background.
The wide-angle lens has a Dual Pixel sensor with rapid auto-focus, so you can capture sharp and clear shots even in low-light environments. The Note8 is also equipped with an 8MP Smart AutoFocus front-facing camera for sharp selfies and video chats.
A Full Galaxy of Features and Services
The Note8 is built on the Galaxy legacy—a collection of unique features and capabilities that, together, have redefined the mobile experience:
- Water and Dust Resistance: Four years ago, Samsung introduced the first Galaxy device with water resistance. You can take your Note (IP684) almost anywhere you want—including the S Pen.
- Fast Wireless Charging: Two years ago, Samsung introduced the first Galaxy device with wireless charging. The Note8 supports our most advanced wireless charge5 capabilities yet, so you can get a quick, convenient charge without having to mess around with ports or wires.
- Security: Note8 offers the choice of biometric authentication options—including iris and fingerprint scanning. Samsung Knox6 offers defense-grade security at the hardware and software layers, with a secure folder that keeps your personal and professional data separate. Powerful Performance: With 6GB RAM, a 10 nm processor, 64GB of storage and expandable memory (up to 256GB7), you have the power you need to browse, stream, play games and multitask.
- Innovative Mobile Experiences: Samsung DeX, sold separately as an optional accessory, enables a desktop-like experience, powered by your phone. You can keep your files on your phone, do your work on the go and use Samsung DeX when you need an even bigger screen. Bixby8 is a smarter way to use your phone; it learns from you, improves over time and helps you get more done.
Mobile Performance, Productivity and Security for all Businesses
The Samsung Galaxy Note8 takes business innovation to the next level with features for performance, productivity and security for a wide range of industries, simplifying how work gets done:
- Enhanced S Pen for Business: The S Pen lets professionals discreetly take notes in Screen off memo or quickly annotate documents and photos.
- Non-Contact Authentication: The Note8 offers iris scanning for professionals—for example, in health care, construction or public safety—who need to unlock their phones without having to swipe or scan a fingerprint.
- Enhanced DeX Capabilities: Note8 powers Samsung DeX9 for those who need to switch between a simple, secure mobile experience and a desktop experience—whether they go between field work and office work, or travel between offices.
Our Continued Commitment to Safety
Samsung continues to uphold its commitment to lead the industry in battery safety. The Note8's battery has undergone Samsung's 8-Point Battery Safety Check process, as well as additional testing from a third-party expert, Underwriters Laboratories (UL).
"We have been closely working with Samsung to make meaningful advancements in the science of smartphone quality and safety evaluation. As a result, the Note8 has successfully completed a rigorous series of device and battery safety compatibility test protocols. We look forward to maintaining our strategic relationship with Samsung to help ensure device safety for all consumers," said Sajeev Jesudas, President, UL International.
U.S. Pre-Order and Availability
In the U.S., the Galaxy Note8 will be offered in Midnight Black and Orchid Gray for carrier and Unlocked by Samsung versions. AT&T, C Spire, Cricket Wireless, Sprint, Straight Talk Wireless, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Verizon Wireless and Xfinity Mobile will carry the Galaxy Note8 in stores beginning September 15, 2017. Pre-orders begin on August 24, 2017. In addition, the Galaxy Note8 will be available at Samsung.com, Best Buy, Target and Walmart.
Consumers who purchase a Galaxy Note8 between August 24, 2017, and September 24, 2017, get their choice of a free Samsung Gear 360 camera ($229.99 retail value) or a free Galaxy Foundation kit with Samsung 128GB EVO+ memory card and Fast Wireless Charging Convertible ($189.98 retail value)11. The promotion will last for a limited time and only while supplies last. Terms and conditions apply. Visit samsung.com/us/promotions for more information.
The Galaxy Note8 will also be compatible with the new Gear VR with Controller12, which will be available for pre-order starting August 24 at Samsung.com, Amazon.com and Best Buy, as well as AT&T, Sprint, Verizon and US Cellular. The new Gear VR with Controller will go on sale starting on September 15 for $129.99 at these retailers, plus T-Mobile and other select national retailers.
For more information about the Galaxy Note8 visit http://www.samsungmobilepress.com, news.samsung.com/galaxy or www.samsung.com/galaxy.
preorders tomorrow thats awesome my day off.. hope it ships before sept 15th though.
Come on, 3300 mAh battery in that power house? Its gonna run through that in a heartbeat!
Whatever happened to the Note series being its own phone! Remember the Note 3? That was a nice Note. Different then the regular S line, and actually an improvement over it.
O well...what am I complaining about, not like I will ever get it anyway...
Edit: Also, why couldnt Samsung have just gotten along with Google and teamed up with them to make this the first phone to ship with Android O? People are going to buy this phone now, and then wait months and months before they even get Android O...just you wait and see!
No Deep Sea Blue? No preorder.
So much for the leaks of a 256GB sd with the wireless charger. i'll take the camera instead..