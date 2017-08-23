Samsung's biggest (literally) phone of the year is here.

With months of preamble behind us, the Galaxy Note 8 is finally official. We've seen the renders, the leaks and the speculation ... and for the most part, it's all come to fruition as expected. At its core, the Galaxy Note 8 is a Galaxy S8+ — with the same core specs, tall-and-skinny form factor and hardware features, tweaked for a slightly larger form factor and the addition of an S Pen stylus.

Internally, the Note 8 has the same Snapdragon 835 processor running the show, as well as 64GB of storage with an SD card slot, but augmented by a bumped 6GB of RAM. The battery size has taken a drop to 3300mAh, which is, of course, smaller than the Galaxy S8+ and also the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7. Samsung is understandably being a bit less ambitious with battery capacity this year, and the S Pen also takes up room that would otherwise be allocated to additional battery capacity.

In terms of design, the Note 8 is a true evolution of the Note 7 while also integrating the new platform set by the Galaxy S8+. The Note 8 takes on the Note 7's more squared-off look with tighter corners, but applies to a tall form factor with its 6.3-inch 18.5:9 aspect ratio display. The display itself is a gorgeous QHD+ AMOLED panel, of course sporting the subtle curves on the sides to help keep the phone narrow.

A great combination of Note 7 design with Galaxy S8+ improvements, and a brand new camera setup.

The biggest differentiator for the Note 8 is its camera experience, where Samsung is launching its first dual camera setup. The primary camera remains unchanged from the Galaxy S8+, with a 12MP Dual Pixel sensor, f/1.7 lens and OIS. The second camera is interesting, as it's also a 12MP sensor, but with a telephoto lens at f/2.4 — and most importantly, also with OIS. Having OIS on that second lens is truly unique, and will enable the Note 8 to take better low-light photos than the competition that isn't stabilized. Samsung is using that second lens for instant 2X photos, but also artificially blurred photos that can be adjusted and tweaked even after the fact.

As you could expect, Samsung is launching the Note 8 in every country and carrier possible. The U.S. is getting a model with 64GB of storage in either Midnight Black or Orchid Grey (which is slightly different from the GS8's), while international markets will also have access to 128GB and even 256GB storage in some cases and two more colors, maple gold and deep sea blue. Pre-orders kick off in the U.S. on August 24, with shipments heading out no later than September 15.

