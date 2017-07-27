Here's all the information you need about the Galaxy Note 7 fires and recall — the events that led to the phone being discontinued — and eventually reborn as the Galaxy Note Fan Edition.
After almost a year of twists and turns since September 2016, the Galaxy Note 7 story has (effectively) come to an end. As is well known by now, Samsung faced battery quality issues in the handset, leading to personal and property damage. In the original, pre-recall Note 7, hundreds of phones worldwide had critical failures.
Following initial reports of fires, the phone was recalled in the U.S. once, and Samsung launched exchange programs in other countries. But the new models experienced further issues, with replacement units catching on fire in early October 2016. This led to Samsung telling Note 7 owners to stop using the phones and return them, before permanently discontinuing the Note 7 worldwide. Shortly thereafter, the U.S. CPSC officially issued a second recall.
In July 2017, the Note 7 was reborn as the Galaxy Note Fan Edition, built from new, unused Note 7 components, paired with a smaller 3,200mAh battery that had passed Samsung's new battery testing standards.
Here's everything you need to know about this unprecedented situation.
How did we get here?
Following worldwide reports of battery failures and fires with the Galaxy Note 7 in early September 2016 — including nearly 100 cases in the U.S. alone — Samsung and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a complete official recall of all Galaxy Note 7s in the U.S. Similar movements were made in Canada, as well as throughout Europe and Asia. Regions in which the phone had yet to launch simply postponed shipments of phones.
The whole saga lasted over three months.
Weeks later, with the recall in full swing and old Note 7s being replaced by hundreds of thousands of new "safe" models, reports started to arise of the same exact failures happening with these replacement phones. With consumers quickly losing faith in the Note 7, carriers in early October voluntarily offered free returns and exchanges for all Note 7s, and eventually stopped selling the phone altogether.
On October 10, Samsung issued a statement that it was halting sales of the Galaxy Note 7 globally and encouraging consumers to return their Galaxy Note 7 to where they bought it from. Shortly after, Samsung officially canceled the phone, and the U.S. authorities issued a second recall, banning sales of the Note 7, and forbidding passengers from bringing it onboard airplanes. Major airlines banned the use of the phone while on planes, shortly followed by the FAA officially banning it on all flights. (In-flight warning announcements continued well into 2017.)
On December 9, Samsung finally started pushing an update to Note 7s in the U.S. that would all but brick the phones, limiting battery capacity and functionality when not plugged in. It's an update that had been released with various differences other regions, but the release in the U.S. marks a final push to get the last Note 7s still in the wild returned to Samsung. At that time, some 125,000 phones still remained in the wild.
Can I keep using my Note 7?
No!
Samsung's official stance is that all Galaxy Note 7 owners — of both old and new phones — should immediately return their phone to the carrier or retailer they purchased it from. In the unlikely even that you still have a Note 7 kicking around, you should follow the manufacturer's and return it for a refund.
Samsung has a Note 7 recall page with information on how to contact various U.S. retailers for a refund or exchange. The company has done the same in Canada, asking customers to call 1-800-SAMSUNG to find the closest place to return their Note 7.
The future of the Note
As far as the Note 7 is concerned, Samsung has put things to bed by announcing that the phone has been discontinued. Here's the announcement that was made in October 2016:
Taking our customer's safety as our highest priority, we have decided to halt sales and production of the Galaxy Note 7.
In July 2017, Samsung made good on its promise to reduce the environmental impact of the Note 7 recall by announcing the Galaxy Note Fan Edition. The Note FE was made from components of new, unused, unsold Note 7 devices, combining the core specs and feature set of that phone with a smaller, safe 3200mAh battery that has passed the company's new eight-point battery safety checks. The Note FE was launched in South Korea but won't be coming to the United States.
As for used Note 7s, Samsung plans to extract 157 tons of valuable rare earth metals from the handsets, including gold, silver, copper, and cobalt. It is also going to reuse camera modules and displays, along with some internal system chips.
The successor to the ill-fated Note 7, the Galaxy Note 8, will launch in late August 2017, following on from the broadly successful Galaxy S8 series.
"many cases"?
i sadly could not buy a Note 7, because I require a removable battery, and they sadly should not have manufactured the Note 7 without a removable battery, because that is a 'Note Series Feature' ... they forgot their core customers and that's cost them $5 billion so far
You could have bought one but you chose not to.
Ok.... Just noticed this is a recycled article that's 4 months old....
I think it's governmental BS. The Note 7's were updated to ONLY charge to 60% of it's capacity. This in turn, keeps the devices from "supposedly" overheating. There hasn't been any problems since then and NOW they want to dead the devices permanently! I smell a f'in RAT! For some reason, they want ALL of the devices back. There somethin special about these VERY NICE phones! To FORCE a 100% recall over a few "SUPPOSEDLY" faulty products smells of a smear campaign. They probably had a few cronies intententionally keep their phones charging for days to force a fire! IDK. Either way I smell a rat! Peace.
I agree with you , all those fired phone are intentionally and manipulated by haters and rival. There is nothing wrong with the Note 7
I had 2 Note 7's (original one and then turned it in and got another one). Neither one warmed up...in fact, I use to have to check to see if the phone turned off while charging because it was cool...I mean....cold. I wish I could have kept it....it was a great phone. I went to the LG V20 and I like it, but it gets warm (not hot) when I charge it. I will be upgrading to the Note 8 (or whatever they call it) when it comes out.
While on a road trip through the Sacramento Valley late last summer (103 F), I left my phone charging on the dash of my car while it was updating it's software. An hour later I realized that I left my phone in the car and went back for it. It had powered down on it's own. When I turned it back on the phone displayed a message that said it shut down because the temperature got too hot. So I must agree that these note7 fires seem a little suspect.
totally agree....I live in Auburn (up the road), my phone never got warm. There was 1 time I left it in a warm place and it warmed me, so I move it. I use to have to turn the screen on to make sure it didn't turn off because it was running cool.
The problems stopped long before the 60% update.
Last date to get CASH refund is 30th Nov in Dubai
chk in your city also
I want to convert the phone language key to Arab
Ha, ha, very funny.
I still wonder Samsung really figured it out what really went wrong at the first place. This cast a shadow over their future releases on security.
They are stealing your data from all the phones that are not wiped, it is a big data breach and the sheep are excited to participate
Both my Phone working fine
& charging till 100%
so no Issues at all :)))
Waiting for the LG V20 to come out on the 28th to replace mine. Getting a $200 gift card and $150 pair of B&O headphones out of the deal from LG and Best Buy. Will hate seeing it go but there is no other option. The pixel looks too much like an Iphone and the Iphone 7 just no.
That is what I am waiting for as well. I didn't want the S7 because I want the bigger screen. I will miss the stylus.....but, I can always buy an aftermarket one and a case that holds it.
Does anyone know where these batteries were manufactured?
I was very bummed about this I was looking toward possibly getting the Note 7 before this all went down
Apple zealots would call their flaming iPhone "The most amazing iPhone yet” for its ability to create a Cumbaya experience around it.
Micro$oft would call it a feature while their critics would say it's the latest edition or Blue Screen of Death.
Samsung can send a Software update to Note 7 & power it down
AFTER MARCH 2017 :))))))))))))
After I get my Galaxy S8 ;)
This is the dilemma us Note 7 owners face. What can we exchange it for? There is no phone on the market currently that most Note 7 owners are willing to trade their phone in for up to and including the Galaxy S7 edge. The Google Pixel is not out yet, but doesnt sound impressive. it is really ugly and has no cutting edge technology and no expandable storage and did I mention it is really ugly. It looks like a cheap Iphone. The Lg V20 still isn't out yet but when it comes out, will have the now "old" processor in it that the S7 came out with back in March. I think many non-Note owners underestimate the value of the S Pen. Every Note owner I know of actually uses the pen a lot or has changed to the S7 by now if they didn't. I use it for so much. That feature alone sets the Note apart from every other device on the planet. I told Verizon and Samsung that I planned to keep both of my Note 7's unless they gave me my Note 4's back. I explained how I am not willing to pay one penny for a phone I don't want. I was willing to pay for the Note 4's back in 2015 and initially the Note 7 when it came out. When I traded them in at Verizon for the Note 7's I still owed just over $100 on each with device payment and that got wiped out with the exchange. To my surprise, Verizon was willing to send me two Note 7 refurb devices, 2 new batteries, S pens, and wireless charging cases free of charge and I will activate those on my account until there is a new Note phone or something similar with S pen capabilities. What I care about most was the S Pen and lots of storage. I will use the 256 gb card from the Note 7 promo in my Note 4 and save $72 per month (two phones) on my bill until there is actually a new Android phone worth buying at a premium price. (I will have no contract whatsoever) The S7 is a great phone, but it is now 7 months old. Even with $100 credit, I am not willing to pay $8/month less (than a Note 7) to get a device that I don't really want and and then I have to watch in 3-4 months when the newest Samsung device comes out and I am stuck in their old model. The Note 5 is just dumb as it has no expandable storage, a mistake Samsung has now corrected. Best option would have been for Samsung to offer rental units (even with monthly payment) on the S7's with the ability to upgrade to Samsung's next device the moment it comes out without having to pay the S7 down to half or wait for the 1-2 year time frame (depending on your contract/agreement).
I am going back to my Note 4 and overall I am satisfied that I didn't force myself into another device payment for a phone I don't want. I would have though tat by now, the other phone manufactures would have "sweetened the pot" to offer massive incentives to get you to buy their phone, but it just isnt out there. I would take a lot for me to ever leave the Note device, but I am not saying it wouldn't happen.
How come after Recall of Note 7
THERE ARE NO MORE CASES OF BURSTING NOTE 7
while 1 million still out there being used :)
Read this Article -
I have the Samsung Galaxy 7 Edge. Many times it will get hot as a firecracker while it's charging. Gets pretty darn hot with normal use also. Also runs slow and I'm still trying to figure out how to turn off the screen overlay ( which I've never even heard of before). Anyone else having the same issues?
Well I for hate that the Note 7 was recalled because i was screwed all the way around. I have Sprint and i started a two year installment pay contract just because i wanted the new note, and i lost my upgrade, my note 5, and had to settle for a S7 edge that i now have to pay for with installment payments. i am not happy at all about this situation... SUCKS!!!!!
So many cases of Exploding Note 7.
Then came the Recall and now there are no cases :)
BUT THERE ARE STILL PEOPLE USING THE NOTE 7
SO HOW COME ALL THE NOTE 7 WORKING FINE NOW ???
Think about it
exactly. I got a text message from T-Mo saying I should turn off my phone and turn it in immediately. I am going to wait until the V20 comes out and then turn it in. That way I can still use my Type C cord, my 256GB card and they are supposedly giving out a really nice pair of headphones.
signed up just for this comment! Still have my note 7 stipulated to 60% and dies faster than my s4 I had for years. Prior to this my note 7 lasted 2 days with heavy fb usuage. GRRRRRR! I want the real reason for the recall.
I Love my Note 7
Only Issue i had was Screen Overlay, its fixed works Great
Papa dont preach ...I have made up mind
Im keeping my Note 7 baby ;) lol
If they had not abandoned the removable battery, this would be a fraction of the financial hit! I moved away from the Galaxy phones when they went "all iPhone" and sealed the battery. I loved having the ability to carry a spare battery, so I bought the LG V10. Missed some of the Note features and bought the Note 7. Just imagine if they could simply send us all a new battery!!?!!!
just got this text message with this link for T-Mo http://www.androidcentral.com/e?link=http%3A%2F%2Ft-mobile.7eer.net%2Fc%...
I tried to return my Note 7 at a Verizon Store and was told I would have to pay a $20 upgrade fee and the tax on a replacement phone because this second recall is still voluntary. Yet they wouldn't accept my phone at the store if I returned it. I'd have to wait for a return shipping box from Verizon to be sent to me. So, still a voluntary recall yet you're afraid to take the phone back at the store?
I am going to wait until T-Mo says "officially" what to do. I am hoping when they make that announcement, T-Mo will have the Pixel XL for sale or the V20 is out. I waited 3 months (after my upgrade date) to upgrade to the Note 7....now I feel like I was asked to the Prom by the hottest girl at school only to be dumped after a few dances.
And then the school bully (Samsung) walked by and punched us all in the face post-dumping. :/
and stole my lunch money and gave me a wedgie!
and filmed it all and posted on instagram!! ROTFL
with a duck face and the peace sign
Ok what if we decide to keep the note 7 and risk it what will happen to the phones as far as updates? Will they stop all updates for the phones? Will apps and programs stop working on the phones? What about people who are on these plans were they turn in there phones every year will the company's refuse to take them back in a year from now? Will you be on the hook for keeping and paying off a phone that you cannot sell, trade, or get support for? These are some questions that need to be asked before we decide to keep our phones other than the obvious safety concerns.
What I read is that Occulus is going to send an OTA to disable their VR Goggles to work on the Note 7. Can you say "lawsuit"?. Samsung could issue an update that would disable 3rd party devices, but, they would have major issues if those products aren't compatible with other Android devices.
According to Kim Duk-jin, vice chief of private Korea-Insight Institute, “Samsung is recommended to drop the Note here is why http://techpathy.com/end-of-samsungs-note-brand/
At this point, the most critical move for Samsung is to find out the causes of the Note 7 explosions and restore trust in the market, experts said.
There are some questions that are begging to be asked. One of them is, has any of the tech experts and bloggers +everywhere in the world including Android Central has actually seen a Note 7 exploding/catching fire in person or its all hearsay? Whattabout the posters, have they seen or experiened one in person?
Are they going to make a Note 8 or is the name too damaged?
Samsung is planning a new Note, but it will not be called a Note 8, because one already exists. It will be called Note S8.
I'm done with the Note crap. I'm getting the LG V20. I won't be buying anything from Sh!tsung for a LONG time. Sure as hell ain't looking at the S8 either.
I get a lot of owners will want to keep their Note7... A collector's item... As long as it doesn't catch fire.
Hey, maybe a warning label should accompany this device to say, "use only in an emergency to start a fire... Intended only for single use"
Joking aside, sad... Heads are going to roll.
Will this be the end of the Note bloodline, hope not. Like to see a Note8.
Note 7 US user here. I've received no emails or communication from Samsung or my carrier on any recall. A notification on my phone just launched a Samsung app and it did an IMEI check and said my phone was not affected (Glad I took a screenshot). Seems like Samsung hasn't informed everyone yet...
was this after you got your first replacement?
This is a really strange article. Can't we restart the comments on the article? Most of these comments refer to the original recall not the phone cancellation. This would seem to warrant a new article and new comment section.
The thing that surprises me the most about this whole situation is that Samsung and carriers are not making any effort to differentiate the regular Galaxy 7 and Galaxy 7 Edge from the Galaxy Note 7. i know that anybody reading this forum would know the difference but most average Joes just hear "Samsung," "Galaxy," and "7" and think they are all going to explode. This has to be killing sales of any Samsung phone with a 7 in the name. i bet now they wish they had made it a Note 6 instead of skipping a number.
I'm so glad Android Central has been informative and serious in this Note 7 mess. I've actually cancelled accounts today, and removed from my google now news feed several other “tech” news sites like Gizmodo, and others for putting terrible articles making jokes about this situation. My wife and I will be taking back our Note7’s to Verizon tonight for something else. This was an amazing device for the time we had them. I really wanted to say Thank You to everyone at Android Central for keeping us properly informed as always over the many years
Samsung did the right thing. They have thus avoided besmirching their reputation irreparably. I'm eagerly awaiting the Note 8. I refuse to use a phone without an S pen.
you think they will rush the Note 8 to market early next year or wait until the smoke (no pun intended) clears?. I want to keep mine because it is working fine, but I know I am traveling next year and won't be able to use my phone on a plane.
I don't mind NOT using the pen.....I don't want a 5.5" screen?. I know I could get the Nexus 6P but that is only loaded with 128GB and 3GB of RAM....no expansion slot.
Maybe a Moto phone.
I talk to the T-Mo rep today and they told me that I can exchange it for any phone or get a refund. I asked if they have the PIXEL and they said not at this time. I asked them when it comes available would I be able to...they said yes, but I would have to get the refund and just buy it then and not exchange it. I asked how long I have to turn it in and they didn't know.
My Note 7 (T-Mo) is an amazing phone that barely gets warm when charging...I will keep it until more information comes out.
Just got off the phone with SAMSUNG CANADA with whom I purchased my Note 7 directly.
Asked for a refund for my Note 7. The guy first pretends order no. doesn't exist in his system. Have to argue and suggest I'll email him the invoice I had in front of my eyes. Then he ask me to wait on the line for a couple of minutes.
Came back, says they don't want to refund just yet. Cannot say if they ever will. Offers no more answers, no more possibilities...
Basically I paid $1000+ CAD for a phone that I can no longer use.
Samsung ask me to turn it off and currently offers no refund.
I don't currently use an android device, but I watch the platform closely. I like the diversity of tech available and have switched back and forth from different phone platforms. But one thing here really troubles me. If anyone purposely keeps a Note 7 and brings it to a situation that potentially puts me or my family in danger -- like a plane -- it will not turn out well for that phone owner. This is about far more than some mobile device. Give it up. Do the right thing. Move on. Return it.
LOL And this is what happens when you make the battery non removable. :P
To say that I'm frustrated with all of this would be a tremendous understatement. I ordered my Note 7 about a week after they went on sale and it arrived before I heard about the first recall. I actually waited until the replacements were in stock (because mine was one of the Made in China models) and then swapped it out. Then the instances of replacement phones going into rapid thermal destruction started coming out. As soon as T-Mo announced that they were taking back the Note 7s, I traded mine for an S7 Edge. It's a step down. I'm not happy about it, but I'm also not stupid or careless enough to equate low numbers so far with "It won't happen to me."
The local T-Mo store (Lafayette Road, Indianapolis) staff has been fantastic. They were knowledgeable about the recalls and promptly set about to take care of me. They have done their best to make a bad situation at least tolerable.
I can't really fault Samsung in how they handled the situation. They recalled every Note 7, even though they were sure it was just the Korean-made batteries. Now that they're not sure, they've stopped the whole thing.
The Note 7 was a fantastic phone in all other respects. I'm not soured on Samsung at this point but I do insist they figure out what happened. I want them to tell us the specifics (rather than just issuing a vague statement that they've figured it out and it won't happen again.) I really need something substantial to get me back on board for the Note 8 (or S8P or whatever they'll call their next phablet). I'd like to be brought back because there really isn't a phone out there with the features of the Note.
That said, I expect Samsung is going to have an unusual but understandable purchasing curve with the S8 and on. I think they'll see really shallow sales for a few weeks and then, barring some disaster, a deluge. I certainly intend to wait to see if there are some serious quirks in the next Samsung phone.
So what about all the other OEMs? It will be interesting to see what they put in place and if they advertise quality control measures now that we've had our first big phone recall events.
It's a shame they couldn't just add the SD slot to the Note 5 and get that in the market ASAP.
I understand how you feel. I would not be able to go from a Note to a S7 edge or otherwise. I have a Note 4 and right now there is not a single Android phone I see as a replacement. I might consider the V20, i would miss the sPen, but the DAC sounds like it might be a nice upgrade. Will have to wait and see what happens.
The Note 7 was going to be my next phone, as soon as they solved the battery problem, but now I'll wait to see how Daydream turns out, and may buy a Google phone.
If you manage to get your hands on a note 7 for cheap, it's less likely you will be able to use it. Samsung probably will disable your phone from distance if you don't return the device.
It would be foolish to get this phone at any price. I see posts from people with poor judgement who mistake themselves for smart in this thread from a month ago, who don't understand that not having an early failure does not mean that their phone will not fail, possibly in their pocket, causing terrible burns. A person would have to prefer terrible burns over spending money to seek out one of these at a discount.
I have a personal dislike of Apple and the zombie hype surrounding its products, but the timing of this could not have been worse for Samsung. I'm guessing that there has not been a single incident with an android phone that has inspired more people to choose an iPhone over Android.
They'll probably lose some new buyers to Apple, but almost no one will abandon all their apps and switch to Apple because of one bad Android phone. They'll lose nervous users to other Android brands, others will get the S7 or wait for a newer Samsung phone.
It's not the battery.
i have to go through this again!!!! what phone is next in line do i settle for the edge or move on (IPHONE IS OUT OF THE QUESTION) I LOVE THE NOTE & AND DONT WANT TO LET IT GO!!!!! PLEASE LET MY KNOW YOUR THOUGHTS ON WHAT PHONE TO GET
First, calm down! it's just a phone. There's no reason to shout.
If you want a Samsung phone, get an S7, or wait for their next phone.
If you're into VR, but have been put off of Samsung, get a Pixel.
If you're not into VR, and not locked into Samsung, you have lots of options.
This would be an issue for me, although I agree no need to shout. I have a Note 4 and really like the phone. I was considering a Note 7, I am very happy I did not make the change. The only phone I would consider right now is a V20. I have zero interest in a S7 to small, and I have no idea why some people for the Pixel phones exciting. To me they look like iPhone clones, with no features that excite me, the the price is crazy. Right now the high end Android market looks very boring.
This is a damn shame. The Galaxy Note 7 was (IMHO) the best smart phone ever produced. I wonder if the calls (by me and many others) to increase the battery life of their phones pushed Samsung to pack greater battery power into the Note 7 than the system could handle. Back when I had replaceable battery phones, I used to replace my factory batteries with massive 5000, 7000 mAh or more batteries (which gave the phones those horrible hump backs) because I got so sick of running out of power and I never had a problem with them bursting into flames. I hope they are able to find the problem and correct it and I hope this doesn't hurt the Samsung brand too much.
Probably. Larger battery also pushes the need for faster charging. I suspect the quick charge and the larger battery are a key part of the issue. And they did all that and created such a small and slim form factor. Amazing engineering except for this one issue . . . .
The news just interviewed a guy who could not get his info transfered to a new phone because they would not let him power up his Scam scum bloat 7.
Writing like a 12-year-old just tells people about you, not about the company your childish attack is aimed at.
Pls, no more N7 articles, pretty pls
In their defense this was an old article moved to the top of the fold...
Too bad AC never took a stance against recommending the phone before Samsung ended sales. Other sites were recommending not to purchase one. I guess it doesn't matter anymore as most of the AC store accessories and junk advertising has switched to the GS7 in the meantime.
Glad I held off on getting this, however, sad to see the Note line take this hit.
*sniff sniff* We'll never forget you Note 7. You were a legend. I never got to use you, but you did your best entertaining million of people. May your legacy live on.
Good, about time, now maybe Android Central can return from it's Samsung 7 incarnation! I thought I was on a Samsung 7 fanboz web site at first! The real next question that is going to be asked, Did Samsung know there was a problem but released the phone anyway, hoping at could work through it?
Worst phone ever made, such a big disaster, well i think Samsung tried to save the situation and their name, but the damage has been done, though they been very vocal about it.
Until S8 comes it will take time, might be even more after this fiasco, meanwhile they need to focus on S7 and S7 Edge with android 7 to come asap and without any major issues, they need to promote the S7 Edge again, this phone is still amazing.
Just got a msg from three UK that my new note 7 has been dispatched. Will take up to 5 days for delivery. Any 1 got any tips how to claim back as much as possible from network carriers or samsung. Been told to contact three when my device has been replaced.
Someone help me out with this, should i get note 7 or not. like i want to know people's experiences with the new replaced note 7. if they arent good what could be the alternative phone, except for iphone. Help me out here guys, i have to buy one in two days
A land line phone will prob be the safest phone to buy. Lol.
its not only phones that are in trouble my 7 series tv cost 107000 baht about 2000 pounds 6 months after buying could not change channel new board in back under warranty, 15 months remote stopped working had to replace cost just over 20 pounds 2yr large black line left hand side of screen ,went to service centre with it in pattaya thialand told me needed new screen 25000 baht about 500 pounds .at this point i had had enough & scrapped the tv and bought japanese sharp pro thx tv with 4k upscalling far superior tv ,may i point out i have had 2 sony tvs trinatron crt 12 yrs no problem & sony lcd i had in bulgaria for 4yrs again no problems all my tvs here now are from japan sharp and toshiba i will not buy another product from samsung if you read web you will find fires and explosions on their washing machines as well & THEY DO NOT HAVE BATTERIES IN THEM there products may look nice even perform ok at first but long term are unrelable & if you read comments about there BAD customer relations with customers over washing machines & driers you will see i am not the only person ..Perhaps they should import their phones,washing machines tvs &driers to north korea where they can explode at will-- for me no matter how good you say they are i will NEVER buy anything samsung again they are buy my experience overpriced RUBBISH !!!
You may want to update this statement - "Sprint says that customers can return their Note 7 to any of its stores), and will be given a "comparable device" to use in the meantime."
Sprint has taken that information down. You have to return the phone to the store you bought it from & if you take another device, you have to keep it. They are not offering loaner phones.
Just got my replacement note 7 from ATT.
1. There was no S indicator as previously stated.
2. The box was resealed (weren't these going to be new?)
3. The device was obviously some sort of refurb, the C port has a bunch of scratches.
I just got mine last night from T-mo. It was brand new in the box. It had the plastic protective film on the front (with image on it) and on the back. I would take it back and let them know that you got a used one.....also, T-mo let me keep the new box as well....with the cable and charger and adapters as well.
551......YUS!
I would love to replace my phone but now that stores have them in stock on the 21st, all the ones near me were sold out the first hour! Guess I am stuck with my old one even longer. The stores near me stated they only received about 35 or so each, doesn't seem adequate to me.
Took my Note 7 to Verizon Store yesterday (9/20/2016) - was out the door in 15 minutes with new Note 7, same color (onyx black) - PROBLEM SOLVED.
Yeah know. If they hadn't sealed the battery in, this recall would have been a whole hell of of a lot cheaper. And all I can say is I hope it costs them a **** ton. Sealed in batteries SUCK.
Went to my local Sprint Store and the exchange was painless...no more than 5 minutes. New phone was activated right there. Now here's the strange thing...battery is charging...downloading my apps and the temp is at 97F...higher than it ever was with the defective unit...I'm sure it will "quiet" down after everything is updated and charged.
can you give me updates, i am thinking of buying the new safe note 7.
Best Buy said I can exchange on Wednesday.
Just got my replacement yesterday 9/17 @Sprint, so happy I got it this done. Great phone.
Where? Tmobile in LA says the 26th.
Called a rep. They state this information is inaccurate -- it came from store reps.
samsung says just bring in the phone , sprint says i need to bring in the box and charger..
where can we find the fine print to avoid the run around
After refusing to accept the reality of the situation for weeks I gave in today, returned the Note 7, signed up for the new batch, this time ordered black instead of sun reflective blinding titanium and using the back up v10 till then. The sales rep was telling me that many people just asked for the full refund and gave up on using a Samsung, this was reflective of the true magnitude of the situation... They will suffer a lot, just hope they can bounce back from it. To be honest they do make and have offered us with the most innovative devices on the market, for a tech enthusiast, it'll be a major loss if they don't recover.
Does anyone know if the replacement phone arrived at retail stores yet?
Went to my local T-Mobile store at lunch. They were utterly clueless. Said phones are 2 weeks out. I don't know if that was based on data or just pulling it out of his arse.
I called T-MOBILE last night to request shipment of my replacement Note 7, on September 21. They have no clue what I was talking about, perhaps faking that.
I also requested one via their website with the bland response "we'll let you know when it's available". Perhaps I was to quick, but maybe Samsung should send the same message that they sent me, to T-Mobile! cc's are easy.
I just called T-Mobile. They still claim the 21st is the date but have no phones. They don't even know how they are going to handle it (store vs. shipping). Frustrating, but the rep said he'd call me on the 21st with updated info.
Just returned the Note7 to T-mobile for a 7 Edge until the notes are back. I am not liking the 7 edge at all. Now I know why the reviews were so good for the Note in the design. The non-symmetric back is awful especially since I am not buying a case or protector for just a few days.
Yippie!!!!
Just got an email from Samsung stating that carriers should have the updated version Note 7's no later than September 21st. So excited!!
Can't wait to wrap my hands around the dang thing...
People just go crazy over a phone, that's why I always make sure I have one spare phone at all times, it does not have to be high end, enough to do the basic tasks. .
Well i got my replacement here in Canada. Much faster than i expected. They just sent me a new device in retail packaging. So far no indication of getting any extras for all the extra trouble... A gear VR would have been nice.
From the rumor mill... my local AT&T rep stated that his Samsung rep told him replacement Note 7's arrive on 9/19 (next Monday). Not going to hold my breath, but it was an interesting statement.
9/21 according to the new recall info.
One local Verizon store wouldn't even discuss switching my note. Called Verizon support, said my phone was fine if there wasn't any heat to the phone. Call Samsung, surprise, lady said it was a voluntary recall so I could keep it if I wanted. Finally drove 40mi to another store and got one switched out. As he continued to complain about what this has caused them and that it would be best to watch the internet to see when to get a new note 7. Lmao. So much for an organized recall.
I would love to see AC do a poll to find out how many are holding onto their Note 7s and waiting to exchange for the eventual replacement vs how many have made an exchange already, and if they have made an exchange, do you plan to exchange again when the new Note 7 arrives - I will admit I'm rolling the dice waiting very anxiously each day fearing at times my phone could explode any time now - just read about the 6 yr old kid in NY, sad and scary, I wonder if there are more like this that we may not be hearing about, or perhaps this is a rate exception - originally I read about 35 cases, so the odds for the moment seemed highly unlikely, and yet again it's a roll of the dice - I wonder if I go to Verizon and exchange, but Verizon won't say what they will do if you have a new phone for 2 weeks and then after that the new Note 7 arrives, then we could be really stuck - I would make the exchange if Verizon could verify that there would be an exception to the 2-week window if the Note 7 takes longer - love to hear feedback and advice!! Clearly I will make an exchange, No Doubt about this, it's just a matter of when, yikes !!!!
6yo kid story was debunked... he was not using a Note 7. It was a Samsung Galaxy Core. The press has failed us again by jumping to a conclusion before fully researching the story.
Sprint November still have my note 7
Samsung should learn from Apple on handling explosions.
I'm getting afraid. The statics are rising. 9-11-2016: OVER 0.0000014% !! I dare you to look at the temperature required to damage the battery. And whatever you do don't look at the stats for the iphone from the last ten years.
p.s. don't fast charge your phone by your ear.
I'm afraid to go back to my local AT&T retail store and inquire about a replacement, because if they aren't ready to exchange Note7 for new Note7, I won't give mine up, and I know I'll get a good lecture about still using it in the meantime. :)
I can't deal with a crappy loaner phone. I use my phone for personal and business. It's an a/v business, so the a/v from my phone has to be good as well.
Big question. I am do for an upgrade in 2 months and travel. Given the issue with airlines should I consider the Note 7?
I just got off the phone with Samsung and they said they can't do swaps, just issue refunds. They ask for your order# and IMEI then will ship you a return label.
I'm from the US and bought it from their website.
Andrew,
You should update your article. Since the government stepped in to stop Samsung and the carriers from replacing old Note 7 with new Note 7 until further notice (if ever) things have gone to hell.
BINGO. And I quote:
"CPSC and Samsung are working cooperatively to formally announce an official recall of the devices, as soon as possible. CPSC is working quickly to determine whether a replacement Galaxy Note7 is an acceptable remedy for Samsung or their phone carriers to provide to consumers."
Read that last line closely. UGH. This is not going to be resolved for a long, long time.
If you ordered directly from Samsung in the US they are not doing exchanges. They are lying. Direct US Samsung orders have to be returned for a refund, then you are free to repurchase when they go back on sale. That is not an exchange! I have talked to 2 customer service reps. One even offered to order a new one for me today. As in, pay for another phone out of my pocket, then wait for a refund in a few weeks of the money I originally spent. Not acceptable!
At first I thought that it seemed stupid to replace an entire phone because of a potential battery issue. But then I remembered the Note 7 has an integrated battery. Good one Samsung, way to shoot yourself in the foot by copying Apple. Had this been a Note 2 issue, you simply would have had to replace the batteries, so so much easier. My one hope is that this whole ordeal helps convince Samsung and any other future manufacturers that we need removable batteries.
Samsung can keep the $25 gift card and give me a free Gear S3 when they come out for the inconvenience of the possibility of an exploding phone I just bought 3 weeks ago. #FREEGEARS3
I hear that in India they are giving free VR Goggles. I would like those....or a Gear S3 #FreeGearS3 #FreeVRGoggles
Does anyone know when they will be available for purchase again? In the US.
Samsung in the UK handled the situation badly. My wife got hers on August 31 - on the following Friday, around mid-day there were reports on the BBC about the Note 7 batteries. I tried all afternoon to get through to Samsung but only got an annoying series of recorded messages (telling us how wonderful Samsung are) and there was nothing on their web site about Note 7 batteries. I checked the web site 7 a.m. on Saturday and there was a bland announcement advising of a 'voluntary' replacement programme and to to ring a number (the one i had tried successfully on the Friday). I rang at 9 a.m. - opening time and after 3 attempts got through. The advisor had obviously NOT been briefed on potential questions e.g. do we continue to use the phone? He just kept reading out a script telling me there was an issue with Note 7 batteries! After 45 minutes, during which time he had to keep going away to seek guidance he answered one question (as above) and told me Samsung would be liable for loss of contract time....all the other questions did not receive an answer. The vendor (3) were much more customer friendly and though they hadn't received any guidance from Samsung (at that time) swapped the contract to an S7 Edge. After years of us both having top of the range Samsung phablets, smart phones and tablets we are now looking at moving away, when the contracts end.
"...either you trust that Samsung has reliably fixed the issues that were causing problems in the first Note 7s..."
How do we know that the next Note 7 isn't from the "first Note 7s"?
I am very surprised they haven't been able to investigate the "batch" of phones that have burned and recall that batch. I know when my wife had the Note 4 (worse phone experience ever) we had to take the phone back 3 times because the camera wasn't working (focusing) and 1 phone had that issue as well as locking and only a battery pull worked. T-Mo said that the phones came from a known batch of bad ones (at least that is what they told us).
I am also surprised they haven't released an app to be able to download and then run to see were the batteries were made?.
I want to know when the damn replacement devices are going to be here
I just spoke to Samsung and they said VZW will have new Note 7's in the store on Wed 9/14/16 to swap for old ones.
If you ordered from Samsung.com you are out of luck for an exchange, Samsung wants you to mail the phone in and get a refund, with no exchange option. When the new phone comes out, you can order one then. That will put you at the back of the line. I cannot believe that Samsung would treat their own online customers so badly.
I just got back from the Verizon store. They say they don't know when they will be able to get "new" note 7s. It may be after the September 30th deadline to return my phone, at which point i'm out of luck.
I highly doubt you will be out of luck. This is a Samsung thing and if they can't deliver the new phones to their carriers by the 30th, the carriers will have to honor the return because Samsung is footing the bill for this not the carriers. The carriers though might say "Sorry, you have to get a Note 7 and not any phone and if you go for another phone you will have to pay the restocking fee".....these are just my opinions.
Here is my question, are they going to give us a brand new one in a box along with the cables and connectors or is it going to be just swap out?. I would prefer to see the T-Mo store take it from a sealed box and not just a big bin of phones in bubble wrap.
Let the wait begin
Word for word what Spint has said over the phone, and in person. Don't worry about it. There has been only one incident in this country. They also said despite what this site, and the people on it have said, the phone s are at least two more weeks out. Maybe three, and those are black.
So get your facts straight, and quit disseminating misinformation, and rumors. No one company wise is on the same page.
I too have spoken to Sprint and visited a couple of local stores in my area. My experience is that they have been very cautious in any statements regarding hanging on to the phones until the replacements become available. At the same time there didn't seem to be an "Official line" from Sprint regarding the current situation. When questioned about their earlier statements (see my previous posts) regarding replacements they are saying toward the end of next week (originally it was supposed to be this week).
I've been very cautious using and charging my Note 7. My battery alert app has shown a constant temp of roughly 73-80f when just using it for basic things (email, phone calls, etc). While charging the temp has gone has high as 91f (my alarm is set to go off at 90f). I don't charge overnight and when charging (or not in use) I keep the item on a heat dissipation pad (someone mentioned them earlier).
In seriousness. I've always preferred removable batteries, convenient, no need to carry around bulky chargers and wires, easily exchangeable, and you can always purchase new ones if yours starts to crap out. However, my history of buying new batteries has often found that the some aftermarket batteries are prone to swelling, and do not last nearly as long as OEM batteries do .
I bought the new Note 7 because the larger battery and rapid charging capabilities seemed like a fair trade off for a water resistant phone. (There's a great video out there where a couple of tech geeks drop one, frozen in ice 100 feet and it come through unscathed and still working.)
After using the new Note 7 for a couple of weeks, I'm pleased with the performance, the solid feel, better size, greater memory etc.
Then the reports of explosions. I'm going to do the trade in, obviously, but I started monitoring my phone carefully during charging and note that mine doesn't heat up enough to cause concern, and I'm not rushing to the recall. I just unplug it as soon as it reaches a full charge and I do not leave it plugged in unattended. I'm not worried, but there's no point in being foolish. I feel that Samsung stepped up quickly and efficiently, in doing this recall in rapid, expedient fashion. Despite the bad choice in battery, I'm kind of impressed with how they're handling the fix. I'm going to continue to give them the benefit of the doubt.
It's inconvenient, to be sure, but in the overall scheme of things, not an unforgivable crime.
And on that note, time to back up my data for the umpteenth time and I'm off to the AT&T store.
I am with you....love the Note 7 and like you, I am monitoring when I charging to see if it heats up. I also don't charge at night because, well, you never know, but then I again, I have done that for all my phones since my Moto RAZR MAXX. My last phone, the LG G4, that thing would get so warm I could have used it as a hand warmer and cook my breakfast. I would have to sometimes literally hold it next to my cars air conditioning or shut it off....and I was using the LG supplied batteries.
I will exchange mine as well just because I can and why not just do it.
cracked my screen but they said regardless of condition so i'll be returning it.
How does this affect the Note 7 contest? And how long do you think it will be before it comes back?
There are going to be sooooooo many refurbed Note 7s available in a few months. Cheap Note 7s for everyone!
Look on the bright side, there will be a few million "refurbished" note 7s on the market next month.
Best Buy refused both the full return or an exchange for the S7 Edge because I no longer have the free watch they included. If you ditched that, you will have to go directly through Samsung. Best Buy sucks.
Isn't the Samsung store inside the Best Buy's independent of the store?
If it hasn't been said already...would designing the next Note with a removable battery help with this issue?? Just sayin': I haven't heard of a Note 4 battery blowing up.
well, let's drop that Note 4 in the toilet or pool and see how long it lasts?....there isn't a bowl of rice that is big enough to fix that.
Note 5 had horrendous battery performance and Note 7 has exploding batteries. Good going Sammie.
Note 5 has horrendous battery performance and it seems Sammie pushed the envelope too far to improve that with Note 7 and now you get exploding batteries. Great.
I sure don't want to be on an airplane when one of these things goes boom.
I traded my Samsung Galaxy Note 7 for the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge and I will wait till I see safety specs and a guarantee before getting another Samsung Galaxy Note 7 because I cannot trust charging my phone around my kids without safety concerns since the Galaxy Note 7 batteries exploded while charging and that's too much a risk for my friends family and personal belongings to risk!!!!
I would possibly get the note but will have to see proof that this episode will not play out again!!!!
from all the reports I have seen, the cases they have reported is if you have it plugged in for a long period of time. I have had my Note 7 for 2 weeks now and it is working fine. Barely gets warm while charging and I never charge it at night.....just to be safe...but, I did that with my other phones as well...my LG G4 use to get so hot, I would have to turn it off for 5 mins. or hold it up to and air conditioner.
Something else of note....get it? The first Note 7 I had, had charging issues as well as screen issues, but is still never blew up. They're holding back pertinent information. The what and why.
Anyone buy there's from the Samsung store in Etobicoke? Any idea what's going on with a swap? Every time I call there, it's either busy or no answer.
Does anyone know the official source for the recall "exception" for the Chinese Note 7? I purchased an unlocked international version from Amazon. It was sourced from China so I am trying to deternine whether the China report is reliable. I noticed that a few AC articles mention the exception, but a source is not referenced for the exception. The official Samsung statement that is cited in the AC articles does not mention any exceptions. Nor is an exception mentioned in the Samsung statements that appear on Samsung's websites for other countries/region.
Mines going back for a the refund. The phone is nice, gorgeous screen...but...this phone will probably take a beating on resale down the road. At $900 including tax, that's a lot of $$... Reverting back to my S7 (930U). Essentially the same experience with no s pen. Will wait and see, may pick up a discounted one at a later date.
Frankly, I feel lucky on this one. I bought this on a whim, and while it's really nice, it's not $900 nice. Now I get to return it, instead of selling it on Swappa.
Seriously assuming that there has been only 35 cases on 1 million, this is only 0.0035% which is far smaller than the chance of dying in a car accident which is 0.011 % and far smaller than dying from a pedestrian accident which is 0.1605%........
Yes but it's 35 incidents in the first one or two weeks, not over a year or more. I think that Samsung did a rapid assessment of the issue and decided that there is actually a problem with the one supplier's batteries. That is why they adopted this insanely expensive recall program so quickly.
However, I too am not panicking. I will replace the phone but in the meantime I will use the one I have. In the interim, I will not leave it charging un-monitored while I am sleeping or outside the house.
I am with ATT and right now they only do replacement at a store with a different device. I hope at some point they can send the new Note 7 when it is available. But at this point they have no clue when it will. I will continue to use mine until this happens.
I am with ATT and right now they only do replacement at a store with a different device. I hope at some point they can send the new Note 7 when it is available. But at this point they have no clue when it will. I will continue to use mine until this happens.
And just to think...I was going to trade mines in for one....smh
Beautiful device but its build very cheap compare it to my passport se, i have both and the passport makes this feel cheap...phones need to be build strong and use better OS...samsung needs its own os
when i take it to Samsung so they can replace it, can I get a different color back in return? I have the silver but i really inda want that black one
I want to continue using my note 7 until the replacement units have arrived and I'm not left w/out a device to use. Plus, I don't believe I should hve to purchase a temporary device to use until the situation is rectified. I'm just saying.
I'm not angry, I'm just disappointed. Have been enjoying the note7 until this out the shats up me. At least they're admitting to it straight away!
I was greatly disappointed when manufacturers decided to eliminate the user replaceable battery. Now it looks like the decision bit Samsung in the butt. With this current battery problem, they are giving out new $700 phones instead of just new $50 batteries.
Yeah, that happens when you're not listening to your customers.
Most of them did want removable batteries in their new Note 7.
Would be an easy fix now - just ship a new battery
When Sprint has the replacements in I will swap mine. As I posted earlier a rep at my Sprint store is expecting them in later next week. Until then I'll be extremely careful with my current Note 7. I'm running a battery monitor app on it all the time and without charging the temp is running about 71F while charging it's around 80F or slightly above. I also disabled fast charging (interestingly enough even with fast charging disabled the Note 7 still charged fairly quickly). I'm also charging only during the day and on top of a granite countertop. If I see any signs of the battery heating up I'll turn the device off immediately. Hopefully Sprint will have some replacements later next week.
Sprint user almost December no replacement ot exchange. effing ridiculous! plus want to Charge me $70!!!!🤔😤😤😤😤😤😤
Will keep using mine no issues here no overheating even when working out in the hot sun for 8 hrs in my pocket. Too much hassle to go back to Best Buy and replace and set new one up all over again for 2 hours.
Read my post above.
I'd take the hassle and spend 2 hours to set it up again. Don't try to guess if it's fine.
Yours, like mine, is in the recall. Get it sorted.
lol you better make sure that everyone complies. :)
Really surprised by this but it makes my stance on replaceable batteries stronger than ever...they could just ship you a new battery that won't explode (No need to issue a giant recall).
Hats off to samsung..in todays day and age with social media and some people coz of jealousy put a brand down..but they excepted they had a defect in their battery and did a recall...
A brand like apple always blamed the consumer and not their defects...i think people dont need to worry...samsung will replace your phone...iam using S7 Edge and totally lovin it
Posted via Limited Edition Lumia 950 with Mozo Case or Beautiful Gold S7 Edge or Surface pro 4 or Lumia 1020 or motoe or iphone 5s
Alright, I've seen too many of these and I want to make it abundantly clear so people get the message across.
I don't care if your Note7 is "fine" or "does not overheat" or "will only use first-party cables" or whatever excuse to try to not turn it in for the recall.
This is a SAFETY issue. While stats from Samsung may suggest that the issue might be rare, I wouldn't take your chances. Samsung didn't, which is why they've recalled every single Note7 out there. Don't try to guess whether your device is fine or not. If it's part of the recall (which it is), it's part of the recall.
Contact the retailer where you bought it from or your carrier and discuss about the recall and what works best for you (full refund/loaner until replacement comes/wait until replacement comes, then turn in recalled device). Don't try to downplay something like a risk of a battery explosion. It's far more serious than you think.
Honestly, saying that you won't turn it in because you'll only use first party cables and will baby it is almost as bad as saying you won't turn in your car to replace the defective Takata airbag because you always drive carefully and obey all traffic rules.
Agreed. Like I said yesterday a recall is a recall. Whether is is 0.01% or 5%. They have found a legitimate reason to recall their phone units of the safety of the customer. It is funny hearing the people say that "my phone is fine and nothing is wrong with it." I'm pretty sure these are the same people that if they hold onto the unit for a long enough time after they are done with the recall and they have a problem with the phone and something happens they will be upset and want Samsung to do something about it.
Samsung is willing to do something about it. Heck, even your wireless carrier is willing to refund your money, which technically I would say that is a great deal for the fact that the recall has nothing to do with the carriers itself. They only sell the phones produced by Samsung. So for them to care that much about the customers tells you something. If the wireless carriers wanted to they could easily tell the customers to deal with Samsung themselves about the issue instead of trying to get involved and help resolve part of the solution.
Absolutely.
Don't try to guess how serious a recall is or give excuses to not bring it in. If it's under a recall and you have the affected product, get it sorted.
For the record, mine hasn't thrown up a big issue yet, but I'm not taking any chances. Returning it and getting a replacement as soon as it's ready.
I am one of the those people who is holding on to my note 7 until a new batch arrives and then I will gladly hand this phone to t mobile or samsung as of right now at this moment I do not see the need to get all paranoid and get credit for a different phone . It's working fine I don't have any heating issues at all my phone doesn't get warm at all.
Listen this a voluntary recall we have the right to keep using our phone but don't worry we will gladly hand the phone over when they issue replacement note7
Just got call from my telecom provider. They asked if I want to confirm preorder and they said Samsung is sending gift to my home address.
Glad I didn't decided to get one yet, and was waiting for the new Nexus/Pixel phone (smh), or an unlocked US version.
Either good for Samsung to do the right thing. If there is an issue like this you make it right. Sadly these things can and do happen with literally everything made.
People are forgetting the fact that Samsung is charging you premium price for a device that afterall is using the same chinese crap hardware like any other device.
You are basically paying for the name Samsung
So happy that my Note 7 is waterproof. Helps loads when I have to take a fire extinguisher to it after charging. Seriously though, hope this replacement thing doesn't take ages
Note 7 goes down in history as the worst smartphone 2016
Cancellation of the 7 completely , and making new Note 6 with at least decent specs and non exploding Removeable battery seems the right thing to do.
And then you woke up...
Boy, if I were to say that Toyota recalled a ton of cars, would you say that Toyota is the worst automaker in the world?
Between this fantasy and the Flex 3 fantasy I think you might need serious help.
I still don't buy this, every single picture I've seen of the alleged defect, the burn pattern appears to start from the outside. None of the supposed burned Note7's devices have the Samsung logo on the top front. I believe this is deliberate sabotage orchestrated by anti Samsung ilk. Samsung should not have given in this easily.
.1% You're overreacting over that infinitesimal number. These are probably just people doing and using things they shouldn't be in tge first place. It's probably the same bunch of special needs people that stuck their S-pens in backwards last year. I'm not giving this phone back because of some overreacting tin foil hat wearing clowns.
Don't take this the wrong way, but you sound like an idiot. Take the phone back, get a new one, next week in the US, and enjoy your phone.
It's not paranoia, it's factual. Doesn't matter how many phones are affected right now, we don't know how many are potentially dangerous.
Guys.. plz be safe.. Samsung said to give the mobile phones back for the exchange ... !!! Do it .. don't play with your lives...!!!! Samsung is trustworthy and no company need their best device to run in problems..!!! If your exchange has not done then take it to their website ..or social networking sites of them and contact them... Samsung has mostly done with the problems and inspecting another problems...!!! So be safe be happy... And enjoy Note7
is anyone with the company Wind Mobile in Canada and know about the recall situation with them
Just went with my wife to return hers at Verizon. The "Chad" working there was trying to convince her to keep it, saying only ones in South Korea have been catching fire. I rhetorically asked him if they were still selling them, and he said Samsung has stopped all sales. I'm like: "Why in the f*** would I keep it if you guys aren't even selling them anymore."
Well, I am proud of Samsung for owning up and stepping up. I will give them back the phone and wait for the new one...my phone was PERFECT, but better safe than sorry.
Hope Samsung is going to do something to make it up to me...lol
Get back to removable batteries, Samsung.
A removable battery wouldn't of made a difference. Look at the damage that was done to the phone.
http://mashable.com/2016/09/02/samsung-galaxy-note-7-burnt/#Ia05sQsml5qd
It wouldn't have prevented the fire but would have made the recall for all the other phones logistically less painless (just swap batteries instead of handsets). However, not sure Samsung could make the phone ip68 rated with a removeable battery.
On paper, the main advance from older IP67-rated phones like the Samsung Galaxy S5 (which has a removable battery) to the IP68-rated Samsung Galaxy S7 is a simple matter of depth. The newer phone can withstand water ingress to a half-metre greater depth.
In real world usage, though, an IP68 phone and an IP67 phone are pretty much equally dust and water resistant.
Posted from my unlocked S7 Active on T-Mobile / Hot Note 7 / or my peerless Note 4
What is going to happen with the 256gb micro SD card promo? I ordered a Note 7. Got it delivered today. I went to the store to exchange it for a different color. That’s when I found out about the recall. The store was nice enough to just take it back and give me an immediate credit but I want my Note 7 when the battery problem is fixed with the 256 gb card. Any info on that?
I sent Samsung (about a week ago) what they needed to send me the 256gb card. Expect to have it in 2-3 weeks. Don't think has recall will have any impact on the promo.
Just received an email today that my SD card is on the way.
i got mine 3 days ago.
If you got it in-store via Bestbuy, they will reject your return/exchange without it. I no longer have mine, so I have to go through Samsung directly... idk what I'm going to do without a phone for two weeks.
I wish they replace the battery with a bigger battery 4000mha doesn't sound bad and fix the gorilla glass issue and we good to go!!!
Keep dreaming... going to be exactly the same. Give or take a battery manufacturer.
Besides if they change thr battery size, they change the size of the device. Ummm. No.
Is a phone with scratched bezel able to be exchanged?
Yes, the battery issue doesnt go away because of a scratch.
Ill be replacing my note 7.. The battery life is kinda bad. My note 4 gets me through the day on a single charge
Interesting I was getting close to two full days with moderate usage (texting, phone, some music and internet use).
I was getting almost 2days of usage for the first 5 days. After that it went down hill.
In that case blame your ussge patterns and or an app.
Idk. I have the same apps on my note 4 and i dont have to charge 3 times a day. Ill factory reset and seee if that helps
I do like the feature that puts unused apps to sleep. I think that has made a difference for me.
Ima try that
Bizarre that Samsung, one of the most famous battery makers is having problems - but that's outsourcing gets you!
Samsung batteries made in S.Korea actually have an Intertek lab right at their factory, so all's good there; however, the problem is they also out-source production to China and Malaysia. Their China production from what I understand, is also closely monitored, aside from all the fake Samsung batteries, but their Malaysian made batteries have earned a bad rep.
Just spoke with a rep at my local Sprint Store. They are still waiting on more info but what they know now is that they might have some replacement Note 7's in as early as the end of next week. Also...even though I purchased my Note 7 online (it was a preorder) I can still return it to the Sprint Store and not have to deal with anything online.
It's lone any recall. They want consumer safe. Mistakes can happen. I am glad they are taking a stance and not trying to hide anything like some car mfg do
Except they aren't offering a temp. exchange (T-Mobile is, apparently) while they manufacture and ship the replacements. We have to spend a few weeks with a potential fire bomb?
Gotta say, this is not a good look for Samsung at all especially with the iPhone 7, 7s and the LG V20 being announced next week. People will return the Note 7 and at least wait and see if they rather order one of those instead.
I have the Note 7 and love it but can't say I will place another order immediately. The part that sucks is that this phone is so good that I even went ahead and added the Samsung Protection Plus for it. I would have to get a refund on that as well or if I decide to get another note, switch the serial/imei numbers through them to cover the new unit. Its going to be a pain but that's my fault for ordering something that is brand spanking new to the market.
Samsung realized they forgot to put 6GB of RAM in these Note 7 s, resulting in explosions. Thanks for owning your ****-up Samsung, and shipping the replacements with 6GB of RAM.
So if we return the device and get....lets say a S7.....do we get another 14 day window to like and keep it or return it?
Still Rockin' my Note 4. I have not had one problem with it in the 2 years I've had it.
Glad I kept my Note 5.
It says "Customers can visit their local T-Mobile store where they bought the device ". So if you bought online I'm reading this as you have to call them to do the return and that you can only return to the store you purchased. Am I reading this wrong?
I love how A/C is so behind on the story that's actually news. What's the matter, you guys still used to taking money like Phil?
To you people saying that you will not be turning in you Note 7's you seriously need to reconsider. This is a major safety issue. Not only could you get injured or killed but your Note 7 could end up burning down your house or apartment complex killing and injuring many people. Please Please Please be smart about this people. Turn in your Note 7's.
Not all note 7 have that issue only 35 had blown up that is because a couple of stupid people decided to use cheap cables I have been using oem cables since I got the phone and not one overheating issue samsung is just doing what most businesses do is to issue a global recall before
And you *know* it was a cheap cable exactly how?
Yeah, only 35 but as he said, what if the 36th is in an apartment complex?
Actually one from the Ambulance service actually showed a third-party cable plugged in the wall wart on the news. The others, not 100% sure. But I have only used OEM cables for my devices.
Yea I don't want to give mine back, but if it's this bad I'm just going to do it. I can go back to my LGV10 for now since I gave my S7E to my wife.
I'll just pick one up again when they're back in stock...maybe as it would be nice to have almost a grand back in my pocket. :)
I will stick with this phone till they release a new batch of note7
My thoughts exactly
I wonder if they will drop the price on the Note 7 Part Deux? Might be a smart move but I doubt it will happen. Could be smart to include Fast Wireless chargers standard in the box as well, but thats a dream scenario.
It's sad when you go to show off your high spec phone and it explodes in your face. At least when Apple gets one of it's suckers to pay nearly $1000. You can take it to the Apple store. #Shamesung
Has anyone had an problems charging their Note 7 with non-Samsung but compliant chargers? For instance, my charger for my Pixel 2, which charges a 6P fine, has no effect on the Note 7. Weird.
I don't want a loaner, or anything anyone else may think is comparable.. I want my Note 7! I'm in love with it, and every other phone can jump in a hot vat of lava and die! Forget the iphony 7, 6S, 6, and any other phone Apple comes out with. There never compatible, everything costs, and their still not running without Samsung parts .... WHAT?
I called samsung, and gave them my imei number, and they advised me to call them back in a couple of hours ,so they can tell me that my note 7 isn't part of the exploding batch geez ..I should of kept my Priv ....but the note 7 is a sweet phone though damn
Makes you wonder if Sammy will go back to replaceable batteries? But we're still not sure if it's the actual battery that's the issue or something else making it blow.
They won't and it seems to be the battery casing which was made by an outside vendor.
AT&T just updated their site to say...
"Important Information for AT&T Customers with Samsung Note7
Samsung has notified us that they have identified a battery cell issue in certain Galaxy Note7s. They have asked all retailers, including AT&T, to stop selling the device. Because safety is our top priority, customers are strongly encouraged to exchange the Samsung Note7 for a new device. Customers with a Note7 may select a new smartphone, and may also return any Note7 accessories."
What about those of us that want the Note 7? No mention of that like some of the other carriers that are offering loaner phones until the replacement Note 7's are ready.
not Sprint! end of November still have my note 7 plus want to Charge me $70.
Verizon is waving the restocking fee? This is a safety recall. What restocking fee? Are you freaking kidding me, Verizon. Why would you make such a stupid statement? Samsung is doing the right thing and Verizon is being dumb again.
I assume TTY the Thanks Verizon comment was because WTF, was not politically correct.
I have to agree Verizon acting like they are doing you a favor by not charging you a restocking fee of course your not the news channels and internet would eat you alive if you didn't.
Because it is a Samsung issue not a Verizon issue. Who makes the phones Verizon or Samsung? Did Verizon cause the phones to have exploding batteries or did Samsung?
They are partners, in this ordeal. Verizon also slapped their name/logo on this product that "isn't theirs."
Has anyone else who owns the Note 7 had charging issues? When I plug mine in I keep getting a notification that my battery is draining faster then I am charging. Also the time my phone takes to charge when plugged into the wall is twice that as when I am on my wireless charger.
No problems whatsoever. Fast charging works as it should without the phone becoming hot.
exactly!
Are you using the Samsung cable that came worth the phone are you using three little adapter that plugs into you old cable?. I did that and got the message you did....as soon as I use the cable that came with it I have had no issues.
I just got off the phone with tmobile the rep said of you want to return the phone for a full refund. Or you can trade the phone in for another one. You can also wait to hear from samsung what they do next like hold on to the phone till they release a new batch of note7 an turn the defective note7 in.
God you just have to love Verizon.....so you have 30 days to return your phone without a restocking fee....no wonder I left them for Greener, less red pastures. So if someone misses notice of the recall and brings in their phone 31 days from when they bought it,( even if it's suffered a sudden rapid burning disassembly), Verizon will charge them a restocking fee???
And, apparently, if you exchange it for another phone before the 30th, and then want to get a new Note 7 if it's after the 30th, you pay a restock fee then.
I doubt anybody will be missing the recall notice. Hell even my father asked me about it today. Say he saw it on the news.
I plan on keeping mine as well. If they determine by lot when group of phones need to be replaced, I will do that. But so far I love the phone, cant go back to the Note 5.
The real question is how big was the sample size.....
I think Phil will be writing that article...
Sounds like the return of removable battery
Welp I actually had a shoeld tablet that I sent back and now my Note 7.... I'm 2 for 2.
I'll charge mine away from anything flammable for now. When the hype dies down I'll grab my note 7 that should be in stock at my local T-Mobile. In the meantime I'm gonna log my battery temp through an app. I have been asking the Fast Charger brick OEM ASUS OEM MICRO SD CABLE AND SAMSUNG OEM ADAPTER FOR USB C
I'm still suspicious of that usb type c port.
Been using it since the Nexus 6P came out last year. Works fine.
Had mine for about a month, no issues at all, will see what is on offer here for the recall,
I mean, they aren't going to offer you any freebies for you to send it in for the recall. I am hoping you are talking about seeing what the loaner device will be.
Hmm. Maybe I should be happy that Verizon says I cannot get a new phone until December. By then, the fixed phones should have been out for a while, and the Note 7's rep tarnished. So hopefully I can get one at a big discount.
Or maybe they'll refund most people and only release the fixed version in selected regions.