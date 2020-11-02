Samsung today started rolling out the latest November 2020 Android security patch to some of its best Android phones. As per SamMobile, the November security update is now being pushed to the Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 10, and Galaxy S10 series phones.

Unsurprisingly, Samsung isn't adding any new features to its flagship phones with the latest update. While the update for the Galaxy Note 20 only includes the November security patch, the Galaxy S10 series is also getting Wi-Fi and camera stability improvements with the update.

The November security update is currently available only for a small number of users, but we expect it to become more widely available within a week or two. Samsung will also start rolling out the November security update to more Galaxy phones in the coming days, including its mid-range Galaxy A-series lineup.

If you own a Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 10, or Galaxy S10 series phone, you can check for the November security update by heading over to Settings > Software Update > Download and install.

As confirmed by Samsung Malaysia recently, the company will begin to roll out the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update to the Galaxy S20 series later this month. The Galaxy Note 20 series is also expected to begin receiving the stable One UI 3.0 update soon after it starts rolling out to the Galaxy S20 series.