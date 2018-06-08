We're just a few short months away from the Galaxy Note 9 , but before we can get our hands on Samsung's latest and greatest, we're going to be served with two typical and unsurprising mid-range phones. This year, we're getting updated models of the Galaxy J3 and J7.

Samsung says the two phones "focus on the key features that users love: sharp displays for movies and apps, great-low-light cameras that let them make the most of every moment, expandable memory for more storage, and battery life that powers their phones all day."

Looking first at the J3, the phone's outfitted with a 5.0-inch HD display, 8MP rear-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture, and a 5MP f/2.2 selfie camera. With the J7, you're getting a 5.5-inch HD screen, 13MP f/1.7 rear camera, and 13MP f/1.9 sensor on the front.

Further specs on the J7 are still unavailable, but we know the J3 will tout Samsung's Exynos 7570 processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB of internal storage, and a 2,600 mAh battery. Android 8.0 Oreo is also present out of the box.