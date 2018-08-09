Samsung's August 9 Unpacked event in New York City was filled with announcements. In addition to the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Watch, this is also where we got our very first look at the Bixby Home — Samsung's first ever Bixby smart speaker.
Details are still pretty scant on the Galaxy Home, but this is what we know so far:
- There's voice control using Bixby ("Hi, Bixby" is the hotword)
- You'll be able to control smart home devices with SmartThings integration
- A total of 8 microphones allow for far-field voice detection
- The speakers have AKG tuning
And...that's about it.
More details about the Galaxy Home will be shared at the Samsung Developer Conference this November, and that's likely where we'll learn about pricing, availability, music/smart home partners, etc.
What do you think about the Galaxy Home? Is it something you'd consider picking up? Let us know in the comments below!