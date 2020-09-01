As more and more companies come out with their own version of true wireless earbuds, there still remains a spot for a major contender to lead the market for Android devices as Apple does for iOS with its AirPods. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Wireless Earbuds hope to take the reigns, and today you can see if they're worthy or not for just $59.99 via Best Buy.
These are Geek Squad Certified Refurbished earbuds meaning they have been tested to ensure they look and work like new. The one-day discount applies to the black Galaxy Buds, with the silver pair going for $15 more right now. Buying refurbished saves you over 50% compared to the retail price of a brand new set.
Wire-free
Samsung Galaxy Buds Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds
These pair with both iOS and Android via Bluetooth. With iOS you get voice commands via Siri access. With Android you get automatic sync and Ambient Aware Mode. The buds have six hours of battery with an extra seven from the case.
$59.99
$129.99 $70 off
If you own a Samsung Galaxy phone, these earbuds would pair perfectly. They're capable of lasting for up to 6 hours on their own and an additional 7 hours using the included charging case. Tuned by AKG, these headphones not only sound great but look great too. Plus, they're water-resistant and feature an Ambient Aware mode which lets you control how much outside noise you hear. They're compatible with both Android and iOS devices and come with a variety of ear tip and wing tip sizes.
Another really cool feature these headphones have is the ability to wireless charge simply by being placed on top of a Samsung device with Wireless PowerShare. If you're looking to learn more about the device, our in-depth Galaxy Buds review can answer all of your questions and then some. For those torn between the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds Plus, check out our comparison article to help you figure out which is right for you.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
August Wi-Fi Smart Lock review: Biometrically safe, geometrically perfect
"Smart" is a term that's too-often thrown around and seldom lived up to. The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is the exception to that rule and delivers on the promise of a simple, secure lock that's smarter than you might expect.
ASUS ZenFone 7 Pro review: The best selfies on Android
ASUS's second-generation flip camera phone improves in all the right places, making for a great all-rounder. And it might just be the very best selfie shooter you can buy!
This could be our first look at the OnePlus 8T
OnePlus has accidentally revealed the design of its next flagship phone. A render showing the design of the OnePlus 8T has been found in the fourth Android 11 Developer Preview for the OnePlus 8 series.
10 smart home accessories to buy with an Amazon Echo Dot
The Amazon Echo Dot is all you need to start building out your ideal smart home. Once you have that in place, there are a number of great accessories that you can pair with it for easy home automation.