The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are the latest to top our list of the best true wireless earbuds and, today only, you can score them at a $40 discount at Woot. Down to $159.99 in phantom black, this is the lowest we've seen them go since their release earlier this year.

Unlike a lot of Woot deals, these earbuds are offered brand new, though it's worth noting a 90-day Woot warranty is included rather than a manufacturer's warranty.

Our Galaxy Buds Pro review said these earbuds "made almost every necessary improvement over the Buds Plus — better sound, more comfortable fit, improved design, sweat-resistant waterproofing and, best of all, active noise cancelation."

Let's start with the active noise cancellation. You can activate it with just a tap of your finger. The system has both a high and low mode so you can choose just how much noise you want to cancel out. Plus you can download the Wearable app on your Android phone and get even more customization.

The earbuds are also IPX7 rated, which means they are very highly resistant to water. Take them to the gym, wear them by the pool, or get caught in a sudden downpour on your way to work. It sucks to get caught in the rain, but at least you'll know your equipment is operating just fine.

You can make and receive phone calls with the Buds Pro, too. You'll get crystal clear voice communication with powerful mics and well-tuned audio. The sound profile of these earbuds is designed with these sorts of features in mind, so you won't even notice a drop in music quality or anything.

