Samsung may be preparing a new "adaptive UI" with its next major update to One UI. Leaker Ice Universe posted a series of GIFs that show off the UI in action, adapting to different form factors from smartphones to tablets and foldables like the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The GIFs show the same applications adapting the UI to different form factors. It will reportedly be called "Split UI" and debut on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3.

While One UI 3.1 is already found on many different types of devices like the best foldable phones, this could open the door to a new category that Samsung has only teased) at this point: rollables. The company recently showed several different display concepts, including a "Slidable OLED." The device resembles that of the canceled LG Rollable or the OPPO X 2021.

Samsung's adaptive UI could be ideal for devices like rollable smartphones. Since the display extends outwards to allow more surface area, the UI must adjust accordingly and differently from a foldable smartphone.

Samsung hasn't yet divulged details on its next major version of One UI, so take these GIFs with a grain of salt. But the company was previously rumored to be producing rollable displays this year, so it wouldn't be outside the realm of possibility for the company to lay the groundwork for its upcoming form factors.

Of course, it would likely be up to app developers to do the extra legwork to allow their apps to adapt to the new UI. That said, Google has been working to improve support for foldables in Android, which likely extends to rollable devices as well.