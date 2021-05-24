What you need to know
- Samsung is reportedly preparing a new "adaptive UI" for its Galaxy devices.
- Leaks show UI elements automatically adjusting to a user's actions.
- The new UI could appear on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 before rolling out on other devices.
Samsung may be preparing a new "adaptive UI" with its next major update to One UI. Leaker Ice Universe posted a series of GIFs that show off the UI in action, adapting to different form factors from smartphones to tablets and foldables like the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.
The GIFs show the same applications adapting the UI to different form factors. It will reportedly be called "Split UI" and debut on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3.
While One UI 3.1 is already found on many different types of devices like the best foldable phones, this could open the door to a new category that Samsung has only teased) at this point: rollables. The company recently showed several different display concepts, including a "Slidable OLED." The device resembles that of the canceled LG Rollable or the OPPO X 2021.
Samsung's adaptive UI could be ideal for devices like rollable smartphones. Since the display extends outwards to allow more surface area, the UI must adjust accordingly and differently from a foldable smartphone.
Samsung hasn't yet divulged details on its next major version of One UI, so take these GIFs with a grain of salt. But the company was previously rumored to be producing rollable displays this year, so it wouldn't be outside the realm of possibility for the company to lay the groundwork for its upcoming form factors.
Of course, it would likely be up to app developers to do the extra legwork to allow their apps to adapt to the new UI. That said, Google has been working to improve support for foldables in Android, which likely extends to rollable devices as well.
The future, today
Galaxy Z Fold 2
A more refined foldable
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 is one of the more refined foldable smartphones on the market, thanks to its large outer display and 120Hz inner display. It offers a fairly sleek design, good battery life, and impressive cameras. Samsung's Galaxy Z Premier service can also give owners of this phone peace of mind with 24-hour support and display replacements.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: The Fitbit Versa 3 just might be the best Google smartwatch
While it may have been slightly underbaked when it was first released, a series of software updates have made the Fitbit Versa 3 my favorite Google smartwatch. Top-rate health tracking and great Google Assistant integration are just two of the reasons I think you should consider this wearable.
Google Photos launches new storage management tool ahead of policy change
The new storage policy for Google Photos is approaching, but the app is rolling out with a handy new tool to help you prepare.
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 review: The little Chromebook that could
Compact Chromebooks that can go the distance are the bread and butter of the Chromebook space, and Acer’s newest take on the Chromebook Spin 311 packs a lot of battery — but not a lot of ports — into a sleek package.
These are the best screen protectors for the Galaxy S10 Plus
Keep your Galaxy S10 Plus's huge screen scratch-free with one of these protectors. It may cost some extra money, but you won't regret it.