We're expecting Samsung to announce its Galaxy A9 mid-ranger in the next few days, and when it's unveiled, it'll be the first mainstream smartphone to ship with a total of four rear cameras.

On Wednesday, October 10, both Evan Blass and MySmartPrice shared renders of the upcoming phone that confirms the four sensor monstrosity on its back. Phones with three cameras like the LG V40 and Huawei P20 Pro already look pretty odd, and adding another one certainly doesn't help the A9 from an aesthetic point of view.