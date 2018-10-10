We're expecting Samsung to announce its Galaxy A9 mid-ranger in the next few days, and when it's unveiled, it'll be the first mainstream smartphone to ship with a total of four rear cameras.
On Wednesday, October 10, both Evan Blass and MySmartPrice shared renders of the upcoming phone that confirms the four sensor monstrosity on its back. Phones with three cameras like the LG V40 and Huawei P20 Pro already look pretty odd, and adding another one certainly doesn't help the A9 from an aesthetic point of view.
As for how all of these cameras will work, we're expecting a 120-degree wide-angle lens, 2x optical zoom one, a 24MP main shooter, and a depth sensor that should help for portrait shots.
Having so much flexibility with those different cameras could prove to be incredibly useful, but if not handled properly, we could be looking at another Samsung experiment gone wrong.
What's your take on these Galaxy A9 renders? Sound off in the comments below!