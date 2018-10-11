Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A7 three weeks ago, with the phone becoming the first from the South Korean manufacturer to feature three cameras at the back.
The company is aiming to do one better with the Galaxy A9, the world's first quad camera phone. There's a primary 24MP f/1.7 module joined by an 8MP wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view, a 10MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 5MP depth shooter that facilitates Live Focus.
There's also a 24MP camera at the front. On the hardware side of things, the Galaxy A9 features a 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 660 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, an LTE Category 9 modem, and a 3800mAh battery.
There's also a dual SIM slot with a dedicated MicroSD slot, and you get Samsung Pay as well as Bixby. Coming to the software, the Galaxy A9 offers Android 8.0 Oreo, and knowing Samsung, the Pie update isn't likely to roll out until 2019.
The Galaxy A9 will be available in three color options — Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue, and Bubblegum Pink — with sales set to kick off in select global markets from November.
The quad camera definitely looks interesting, but we'll have to wait and see how useful it is in real-world usage conditions. In the meantime, what are your thoughts on the Galaxy A9?