Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A7 three weeks ago, with the phone becoming the first from the South Korean manufacturer to feature three cameras at the back.

The company is aiming to do one better with the Galaxy A9, the world's first quad camera phone. There's a primary 24MP f/1.7 module joined by an 8MP wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view, a 10MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 5MP depth shooter that facilitates Live Focus.

There's also a 24MP camera at the front. On the hardware side of things, the Galaxy A9 features a 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 660 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, an LTE Category 9 modem, and a 3800mAh battery.