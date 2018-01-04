Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A8+ is coming soon to India.

Samsung introduced its mid-range Galaxy A8 series two weeks ago, with both phones now up for pre-order in Korea. With India being a key market for Samsung in 2018, the company is getting ready to launch the devices in the country exclusively on Amazon.

The Amazon India listing for the Galaxy A8+ highlights key features of the device, including the 18.5:9 Infinity Display and dual front cameras with Live Focus.

After dominating sales in India over the last four years, Samsung is locked in a battle with the likes of Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo. Xiaomi is now jointly tied with Samsung in first place in the Indian handset segment, and as a result Samsung is undoubtedly looking to widen the gap this year.

The Galaxy A8+ has all the ingredients to succeed in the Indian market.

The dual 16MP + 8MP front cameras will be a key differentiator for the Galaxy A8+, along with the 6-inch FHD+ Infinity Display. The phone also features an Exynos 7885 chipset manufactured on the 14nm node, and has a 16MP rear camera, IP68 dust and water resistance, microSD slot, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging.

The Galaxy A8+ comes with either 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It's likely we'll see the latter model make its debut in India, with the 3GB option slated for the Galaxy A8 instead.

There's no information regarding the launch of the Galaxy A8+ in India, but we should see the device debuting before the end of the month. We'll have to wait until that time to know pricing details, but with the phone retailing for $599 in Samsung's home market, it's likely to assume it'll be in the vicinity of ₹38,990 ($610) in India.

If you're interested, you can head to Amazon India from the link below to be notified when the phone launches in the country. What do you guys think is a decent price for the A8+ in India?

Register your interest in the Galaxy A8+