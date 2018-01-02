You can now pre-order Samsung's exciting mid-ranger.

The past couple years have seen a lot of excellent mid-range Android handsets, but one that caught our attention for 2018 when it was announced in late December is the Samsung Galaxy A8. Samsung previously announced that the A8 would be launching in Vietnam on January 6, and now the phone is officially available for pre-order in South Korea.

KT Corp will be the official carrier for the A8 in South Korea, and it's selling the phone for 599,500 won (or about $561 USD). Customers will be able to lower the cost of the A8 through subscription plans that are being offered, and available colors include blue, gold, and black.

Samsung will officially launch the A8 on Friday, January 5, and that's when we'll likely start to see it expand to additional countries.

The Galaxy A8's price isn't the lowest we've ever seen in the mid-range market, but it manages to offer a lot of the S8's main attractions while still costing less. There's an 18:9 Super AMOLED Infinity Display, support for Gear VR, IP86 dust/water resistance, and even the ability to use Samsung Pay for NFC and MST payments.

Seeing as how the S9 is shaping up to be a glorified spec bump of the S8, the A8 might not be a bad way to go if you'd like to save a few bucks on your next phone purchase while still keeping a lot of Samsung's flagship features.

