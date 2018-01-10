The Galaxy A8+ brings the Infinity Display to the mid-range category while introducing dual selfie cameras.

After teasing an imminent arrival last week, Samsung has launched the mid-range Galaxy A8+ in India. The phone will be available exclusively on Amazon India for ₹33,990 ($530), with sales set to kick off from January 20.

The highlight of the Galaxy A8+ is dual cameras at the front, a first for the South Korean manufacturer. Samsung has always stated that the Galaxy A series is aimed at a younger audience, and therefore the A8+ is the first phone to get the dual 16MP + 8MP camera configuration up front with an f/1.9 lens.

The addition of dual front cameras also means the A8+ features Live Focus, Samsung's take on portrait mode that made its debut last year on the Galaxy Note 8. Round the back, the phone features a 16MP f1.7 shooter that Samsung says is optimized for shooting in low-light conditions. We'll put that to the test later this month.

Another feature that trickled down from Samsung's 2017 flagships is the Infinity Display, and while the A8+ doesn't sport a QHD panel, it does offer a 6.0-inch 18.5:9 Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2220 x 1080. The minimal bezels should make it easier to use the device one-handed.

The Galaxy A8+ is a direct competitor to the OnePlus 5T.

The Galaxy A8+ is also the first in the Galaxy A series to support Samsung's Gear VR headset, which allows the company to lower the barrier to entry for mobile virtual reality. As we're on the subject of making features more accessible, the A8+ comes with Samsung Pay, which is the only mobile payments system currently available in India.

Samsung is launching the Galaxy A8+ variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory in India, making it a direct competitor to the OnePlus 5T. Elsewhere, you'll find an Exynos 7885 Octa with two 2.2GHz Cortex A73 cores and six 1.6GHz A53 cores, IP68 dust and water resistance, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, and a 3500mAh battery.

There's certainly a lot to like about the Galaxy A8+, and it'll be interesting to see how the device fares next to other phones in this segment. The phone is going up for sale starting January 20 for ₹32,990, and will be sold in black and gold color options.

