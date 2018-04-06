Samsung saw a huge uptick in profits and revenue last year, and it looks like the company's momentum hasn't slowed one bit in 2018. In its Q1 2018 earnings guidance, Samsung is forecasting that its quarterly revenue will be in the vicinity of $56.5 billion (60 trillion won), with an operating profit of $14.6 billion (15.6 trillion won) — making it Samsung's most profitable quarter ever.

To put things into perspective, Samsung's operating profits are set to rise 57% from the same period a year ago, during which it made $8.8 billion. The manufacturer beat its previous profit record of $14.13 billion — posted in Q4 2017 on the back of $61.5 billion in revenue.