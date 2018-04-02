Samsung's fast wireless charging stands are down from $69.99 to just $49.99 in both black and white. This price drop brings the popular wireless charging option down to a new all-time low. You can grab it for the same price from Samsung and Best Buy.

It is compatible with all Qi devices, including Samsung's Galaxy S8, S9, Note 8, and other devices like the iPhone 8, iPhone X and more. The multi-colored LED halo shows off the charging status. It comes with a fast charge wall charger as well, which many other options don't.

This is Samsung's 2018 version of the charging pad, which only just hit the market back in February.

