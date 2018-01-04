The Exynos 9810 includes a third-generation custom CPU and neural network-based deep learning.
Samsung served up an early look at the Exynos 9810 a few weeks ago, and now the company has officially launched the chipset. The highlights of the chipset include a third-generation custom CPU, 1.2Gbps LTE modem, and sophisticated image processing that enables 4K video at 120fps.
Starting off with the CPU, the Exynos 9810 offers eight CPU cores divided into two clusters: four high-performance cores clocked at 2.90GHz, and four energy-efficient cores. With improvements to the core architecture and increased cache memory, Samsung is touting a massive 2x increase in single-core performance and a 40% uptick in multi-core performance when seen against its predecessor.
Samsung is also leveraging neural networks to improve its deep learning algorithms, which means the Exynos 9810 will be better at recognizing people or specific elements in photos. The technology will be used for depth sensing to scan a user's face in 3D, enabling "hybrid face detection."
Elsewhere, Samsung says the Exynos 9810 will deliver more immersive multimedia experiences thanks to a dedicated image processing and upgraded multi-format codec. Improvements in image processing will lead to better stabilization of images and videos and brighter photos in low-light conditions with reduced noise and motion blur.
Furthermore, the new image processing algorithms will enable 4K video recording at 120fps, which we'll likely see on the Galaxy S9. The chipset features an industry-first Category 18 LTE modem with 6x carrier aggregation for a total bandwidth of 1.2Gbps. You'll get 4×4 MIMO and 256-QAM, but it's unlikely you'll ever be able to get those speeds in real-world usage. The Exynos 9810 also has a separate security processing unit that stores biometric information like facial, iris and fingerprint data.
Samsung notes that the Exynos 9810 is currently in mass production, and while the manufacturer hasn't officially confirmed it, this is the chipset that is likely to power the global variants of the Galaxy S9 and S9+.
Reader comments
No question EXYNOS is Boss and should be used in all Samsung products no more Qualcomm...
Boss ? Nah. Definitely would pick this over Qualcomm tho
Sounds like a beast
That 4K at 120fps is killer
Storage killer, that's for sure. The S9 better come with a gig of space :)
A gig of space?
I hope not
Why all the down votes? There have been a plague of down votes lately both here and on Windows Central.
Someone is probably butthurt and has anger management issues.
I don't want my phone to learn, I want it to do what it's told and nothing else.
It's already been learning.
They say you learn from your mistakes. I can guess which phone is the smartest in the world.
UHD at 120FPS is nice but I don’t think we’d see that in the S9.
The E8895 had support for UHD at 60FPS but the S8 and Note8 didn’t utilize it
That's because the Qualcomm version held it back. It would have been unfair so they didnt do it. You are right though. I would be shocked if it comes with 4k 120fps.
I wish Samsung would pack their US phones with Exynos processors instead of Qualcomm.
Agreed! Do you why they don't?
Because it would cost more than just using Qualcomm chips after paying fees for using their modem. Only reason they did it for the S6 was because Qualcomms chip that year was garbage.