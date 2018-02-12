Depending on what phone you have, chances are the emoji on your handset look slightly different when compared to the ones on your friends and family members' phones. A lot of companies have their own unique art style when it comes to emoji, and Samsung is one of them that tended to abuse this trend.

The Samsung Experience 9.0 / Android Oreo update is now rolling out to the Galaxy S8 and S8+, and along with all of the new features and performance optimizations, you'll also find that the emoji for the phones have received a visual overhaul. Samsung's emoji have always featured a very distinct look, and while beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, stark differences between Samsung's design and the look used by most other companies could often lead to mixed signals when sending messages. For example, Samsung's eye-rolling emoji: