Samsung DeX promises a lot. With nothing more than the DeX dock and a monitor, keyboard and mouse, you're supposed to be able to "leave your computer behind" and "make anyplace a workplace" ... by converting your smartphone into a desktop computer. And you know what? It works pretty well.
If Microsoft's competing Continuum product weren't already dead, DeX would stand a pretty good chance of killing it. Plus, it's not that hard to imagine a laptop-less future where everyone just plugs their phone into a dumb terminal when they need a computer. But that future is still far off ... and DeX doesn't deliver quite enough to get us there all on its own.
Get the feel for it in MrMobile's Samsung DeX review – and after that be sure to check out the full take in Android Central's Samsung DeX review!
Reader comments
Well done sir. Well done.
That was a good review. It has some significant pluses over Continuum, the multiple windows not being the least, though they don't seem to be particularly active. Continuum apps in the background are still running, you are just stuck with one in the foreground at a time, full screen. (Hopefully that changes, assuming Continuum continues) One big advantage to MS implementation is being able to drive the screen via Miracast, which is built into many TVs as well as Roku, Firestick... There are docks for the phones that support Continuum, but they aren't required. I was amused that the MS folding travel keyboard and the Surface mouse were prominently featured. Now if we could just get a folding, or roll up, display.
IMHO DeX is as dead in the water as Microsoft's Continuum especially in a corporate environment. Reason being it's putting all your eggs in one basket and a single point of failure (never a good business strategy). For a road warrior it's much more practical to carry a laptop and a phone (less equipment to lug around and provides redundancy). For a less mobile environment there are thin clients. Even the vast majority of consumers are better off with a Chromebook and a phone. Ultimately DeX is just a solution searching for a problem....