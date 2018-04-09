Samsung's second-generation desktop docking system, the DeX Pad, is finally coming up for pre-order after being announced alongside the Galaxy S9 and S9+ over a month ago. The DeX Pad comes in at $99, which is cheaper than the original MSRP of the DeX Station that launched the whole DeX ecosystem back with the Galaxy S8 and S8+ — though nowadays you can pick up a DeX Station for about $80 .

The new DeX Pad is merely a change in form factor over the original DeX Station, with the same basic goal of letting you plug your phone into a larger monitor for a desktop-like experience. The big differentiator with the DeX Pad is that it orients your phone flat when connected, so that it can be positioned next to your keyboard and used as a trackpad. That removes one more barrier to using DeX, no longer requiring a mouse, and also makes the total package far smaller than the old DeX Station. The DeX Pad includes a standard Samsung wall charger and USB-C cable, plus an HDMI cable, and the Pad itself has two USB ports for peripherals.

This is mostly the same DeX that few people cared for last year, but now with a new form factor and a few software improvements.

The rest of the latest DeX experience comes with the new Oreo software on the Galaxy S9 series, Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 series. This latest update brings a refreshed version of the DeX desktop, a few changes to the way you interact with the system, and fresh partnerships with big names like VMware, Citrix and Amazon providing remote desktop solutions alongside video apps like MX Player and VLC signing up to work well with DeX. This time around Samsung is also spending some time touting the ability to play many popular games with a keyboard and mouse on the big screen, though naturally you're limited to mobile titles and the power of the Galaxy S9 compared to a full-fledged computer.

Pre-orders for the DeX Pad are open right away from Samsung's own website, but full retail sales aren't going to open for another month, on May 13. At that point you can expect to see the DeX Pad on sale just about anywhere Samsung's phones and accessories are sold. For a limited time (we'd expect until roughly May 13), anyone who buys a Galaxy S9 or S9+ from Samsung.com will get a DeX Pad for free — a nice little gesture to anyone who waited to get one of its latest phones.

See at Samsung