This is the next step in 'your phone is your computer,' I suppose.
Samsung's attempt at turning your phone into a viable desktop computing solution debuted with the Galaxy S8 and the DeX Station. The next evolution, according to the latest leaks from @evleaks, is a new "DeX Pad" dock that will launch with the Galaxy S9.
The new DeX Pad is designed to hold the phone flat, rather than standing it up somewhat awkwardly. Not only would this new flat design be more compact for carrying around while still accommodating various phone sizes, but it also opens up the possibilities of using the phone's screen as a touch pad. With the phone's screen held down on the desktop to be used for the cursor, you'd only have to connect a keyboard and not a mouse.
You still have USB-C power, two USB-A ports and HDMI out for a display, and there seems to be a cooling vent system still as well.
Of course this isn't a unique idea. Different versions of the "phone is now your touchpad when docked" have been used with systems like Microsoft Continuum and Huawei's Mate 10 EMUI desktop solution. Razer is testing the waters even further with its Project Linda laptop that uses a phone in the place of the touchpad.
Samsung Galaxy S9: Rumors, Specs, Release Date, and More!
Regardless, it could only help DeX adoption, which is something that definitely hasn't caught on in the year or so since it was released. Even with the super-powerful Galaxy Note 8, launched just six months after DeX was first announced, the feature was hardly emphasized by Samsung. The use cases for having these docks and using your phone as a pseudo-desktop computer just haven't caught on at any real scale.
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ review!
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs
- Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S8’s cameras
- Get to know Samsung Bixby
- Join our Galaxy S8 forums
Reader comments
New Samsung 'DeX Pad' dock could launch with Galaxy S9
This looks cool. I can't wait for them to release it
Prefer the phone up and not laid down
Then buy the station. This is not a successor. It's an option.
I will hold my reserve judgement, too many attempts at this so far and pretty much all of them failed, either they were cumbersome, wildly laggy, underpowered, or just flat out sucked when it came to actual productivity.
Then there's things like the Atrium which was a colossal failure so the pendulum swings wide with these type of products.
As a former product tester I've had my hands on so much potential stuff like this only to be let down.
The dex is fine for what it is. I enjoy using mine. It is a niche product for sure though.
I hope that you can use this with a case. The dex can't be used with a case, and I had to get an extension cord.
The DEX can be used with all the official Samsung cases except for the rugged one.
Yep. Use my official samsung case with no issues at all on my dex.
True. I should have clarified, no case that protects the bottom of the phone works. A few of the Samsung cases work but they have an open bottom.
Keep iterating, I love where this is going.
i have a dex and like it but it would be so much better if teamviewer worked properly with a mouse.
I would buy a DeX, but not at the price they think it is worth. Price it cheaper and I'm fairly certain they would sell more.
Yup. Price is keeping me away.
That's why I love my Huawei Mate 10 Pro. I just use a £6 USB C to HDMI adapter.
Isn't this option still behind Continuum though? With Microsoft's option you could still use your phone for other things while using the monitor as a desktop solution. Can you do that with DeX?
Meh.. I'd rather use my Kangaroo Pro which looks like it's about the same size, doesn't tie up my phone and runs Windows 10. I'd like if they could make it run ChromeOS but I know Samsung likes to push their own stuff so I don't that'll happen.
Not a fan
I still really loved the Motorola Lapdock for the Atrix/Photon.
It worked fairly well and even loaded up full desktop browsers and OpenOffice. And because it didn't need any big innards, the laptop portion was a hefty battery that charged the phone. There were just one or two update issues and those were never addressed or even fixed with a rooted phone. Heck, Motorola reneged on their promise to update the phone to ICS. It stayed stuck on Gingerbread from launch to death.
The idea of Dex and this is cool. It's definitely a niche market, though.
Until the PixelDock drops. Then everyone will have one!
It will be the "Best Android dock you can buy" -- Andrew Martonik
Speaking of which, I wonder when AC will publish "Best Android phone being the subject of a class action lawsuit"?
Other phones can do this with a cable....for much much less....
Name three.
Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Huawei Mate 10, Microsoft Lumia 950, Microsoft Lumia 950, Microsoft Lumia 950 XL, Alcatel Idol 4s, HP Elite X3
Other phones can even cast the desktop to a screen wirelessly with no extra hardware at all.
I love the concept but really, why use it?
If I need a computer with me then it's way more logical to buy a laptop and use it at home as well as at work and school...who's carrying his screen and keyboard in order to use this? I have my note 8 and I didn't buy this because of its price but I want it as a toy, not as a productivity gadget.
Watch Easy Computer Solutions on YouTube. This guy runs his business on a Note with DeX.