This past June, Samsung released an upgraded version of its excellent Chromebook Plus in the form of the Chromebook Plus V2. On November 2, you'll be able to purchase a version of the V2 that's outfitted with LTE.

With that LTE connectivity, you can send emails, access Twitter, play online games and more without having to worry about whether or not you're near a Wi-Fi network. You'll need to pay an additional monthly fee with your carrier for that privilege, but if you're constantly on the go, this is a welcome upgrade.

Everything else about the Chromebook V2 remains the same, including its Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics, and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 400GB.

If you're interested, the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 (LTE) will be available for purchase starting November 2 at Samsung.com, Best Buy, and Verizon for a starting price of $599.99 ($100 more than the Wi-Fi only model).

