Coral Blue is coming to the Galaxy S8, and to you, starting July 21.
The new handset color will be sold exclusively at Best Buy stores and online, as well as at Samsung.com. Customers will be able to get the fresh color in AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and unlocked versions.
Best Buy is offering a nice promotion, too: customers who buy the AT&T model of the phone can get a second unit free if they're a DirecTV customer, which is technically a $400 savings, according to Samsung. Samsung's website is also offering a promotion for the next few days, discounting the unlocked model by $150, bringing the Galaxy S8 itself down to $575, the lowest price we've seen for the unlocked model so far.
Reader comments
Samsung brings Coral Blue Galaxy S8 to the U.S.
Ok
I wanted this color at launch.... Now I want to trade up....
Target has the same promotion and you can get an additional 5% off the down payment if you have their red card or sign up for one.
Me gusta
Nice wish they had this color around launch