The Android Oreo update brings a lot of goodies to Samsung phones. There's an updated UI for the Samsung Experience skin, more emojis, adaptive notification dots, and much more. However, it also removed something that struck a chord with a lot of users — customizable text message ringtones.

Prior to the Oreo update, you could have different ringtones/notification sounds for your text messages on a per-contact-basis. If your mom texted you, you heard one ringtone. If your brother texted you, you heard another. Samsung removed this for whatever reason with Oreo, but it's now coming back with the latest Samsung Messages app update.

The feature returns as part of the v.4.4.30.5 update that's rolling out to users now.

We've heard a lot of clamoring and complaining in the AC forums ever since this feature was removed, so this is likely to come as overwhelmingly good news to most all of you reading this.

What are you waiting for? Go grab that update now and start re-customizing your text notifications!

