Taiwan is getting a limited editing 'rose pink' Galaxy S8+ next month.

Samsung is known for adding colors to its flagship retinue in the months following a Galaxy launch, and we're seeing the first signs of that strategy unfold.

Starting in July, Samsung Taiwan plans to sell a 'rose pink' version of the Galaxy S8+ on its online store for a limited time, since artificial scarcity is the hallmark of a shrewd marketing campaign. It will cost TW 27,900, which is roughly $920 USD at today's exchange rate.

SamMobile reports that Taiwan prepped for the launch by rebranding its three existing Galaxy S8 colors to Ice Lake Blue, Smoked Purple Grey and Quicksand Gold from Coral Blue, Orchid Grey and Maple Gold, the last of which isn't available in North America.

What Galaxy S8 color should I buy?