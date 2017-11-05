This one cuts pretty deep.

Samsung and Apple will always throw shade at one another, but the former has always been a bit more on the nose about it. Samsung's commercials have often chastised Apple for what it sees as bad product decisions, and even poked fun at iPhone owners at the same time. If you think that's a good strategy for Samsung to take, you'll find its latest 1-minute commercial to be a thing of beauty.

Grow up with an upgrade to Galaxy. pic.twitter.com/Fuq4PBSazx — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) November 5, 2017

It's a pretty simple story to follow, and one that cuts pretty deep if you've seen anyone live through years of using an iPhone. The excitement of a new model time after time, followed by several examples of new iPhones coming up short on features while showing how Samsung handled the situation better. Running out of storage. Not having a big screen or stylus. Not being waterproof. Not having a headphone jack. And ... that was one hell of a dig at the iPhone X at the end.

You could easily see these sorts of commercials as being quite petty on Samsung's part, particularly as it isn't much of an underdog when you look at global sales numbers. But you can't argue that Samsung is still trying to convince many longtime iPhone users to at least look at a Galaxy, and there's no better way to do that than a commercial that points out some of the more absurd realities of using an iPhone compared to its phones over the years.

Samsung doesn't really have much to lose here, I don't think. What's your view?