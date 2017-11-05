This one cuts pretty deep.
Samsung and Apple will always throw shade at one another, but the former has always been a bit more on the nose about it. Samsung's commercials have often chastised Apple for what it sees as bad product decisions, and even poked fun at iPhone owners at the same time. If you think that's a good strategy for Samsung to take, you'll find its latest 1-minute commercial to be a thing of beauty.
Grow up with an upgrade to Galaxy. pic.twitter.com/Fuq4PBSazx— Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) November 5, 2017
It's a pretty simple story to follow, and one that cuts pretty deep if you've seen anyone live through years of using an iPhone. The excitement of a new model time after time, followed by several examples of new iPhones coming up short on features while showing how Samsung handled the situation better. Running out of storage. Not having a big screen or stylus. Not being waterproof. Not having a headphone jack. And ... that was one hell of a dig at the iPhone X at the end.
You could easily see these sorts of commercials as being quite petty on Samsung's part, particularly as it isn't much of an underdog when you look at global sales numbers. But you can't argue that Samsung is still trying to convince many longtime iPhone users to at least look at a Galaxy, and there's no better way to do that than a commercial that points out some of the more absurd realities of using an iPhone compared to its phones over the years.
Samsung doesn't really have much to lose here, I don't think. What's your view?
Reader comments
No notch on my phone!
Love it
I don’t like my iPhone X. I will return it this week and get a note 8.
The notch on the iPhone X gives it personality and allows it to stand out /differentiate itself from the other phones that are going more bezel less
LOL..fanboy applesplaining here!
Sure does!! Like a Ford Pinto or AMC Gremlin.
This is ridiculous. Hahahaha
Haha, wow. That's some trumpian level spin. Hukabee Sanders just found her apprentice.
Said no one, ever.
Like the essential does???
100% agree here. People will know that's the iPhone X due to the ugly looking notch on top
You’re a hater number one of the iPhone x
Wait did you really say look different?? The 6-8 looks like the exact same phone. That's the reason most fans are going to the X. Funny how many people are willing to pay $1000+ for a sub-par phone. #facetimeisoverrated #insecurespousesneedfacetime
Yeah, no notch because it's got top and bottom bezels...
Dumb ****
one of their best ads
I am an iOS user, getting an iPhone X, but that was an awesome ad.
Agree. I use both platforms and thought it was a good ad. Then again I am not one who gets upset over a phone lol
I think it comes down to preference. Some people prefer brand name over function.
Nothing but truth! Wake up!
I have to say great one Samsung! Especially the end with the shorter lines and the water dip!
Yeah that's the real battle... First time smart phone buyers....
Whether they go Apple or Android.
Years ago, there weren't portable chromebooks or decent and ever improving android integration with PC's... The Apple eco system used to have a far more compelling argument.
Google and Android have won over the elementary classrooms with products that are affordable and get the job done.
I have little doubt that by winning the classroom war... Kids that are comfortable and familiar with Android OS later become adults who will stay with what they know and have a comfort with.
The strength of a mobile phone is: display, RAM, camera, and storage.
Ancillary things like facial recognition, fingerprint sensors... They just aren't core factors that matter. A recent NY Times review admitted facial recognition to unlock your phone is slower than a four digit pin or swipe. Fancy as can be... But it's not an improvement.
This is funny. Everyone remember how Samsung would make fun Apple for not having a removable battery? Hope Samsung never gets rid of the headphone jack. Samsung has indeed set the standard for Android in many ways. It's funny when Apple does something that Samsung has been doing for a while everyone thinks Apple is doing something no one else does. The other day I was talking to a coworker who thought wireless charging was new because the new iPhone had it. He didn't know his Samsung Galaxy S 7 had it too. Lol.
Heck, the Galaxy S6 had it too!
Palm actually had first wireless charging
Funny how that for how long did iphony have a removable battery and not be water resistant? Or wireless charging?
I had a wireless charging battery cover for my Note 3 and the S4 had it too (2013)! I never heard of it but Samsungs first wireless chargeable phone was the SCH-i510 in 2011.
remember when Samsung made fun of Apple having the headphone jack on the bottom?
They will keep the headphone jack until they develop and market their own wireless earbuds, then they'll remove it so they can sell them to you.
Samsung released their true wireless headphones last year and behold! Still has a headphone jack...
This is so funny and on point! dude at the end with the funny hair cut that is so Apple users! 😂😂😂👏👏👏
Way to show how smart you are.
Looks much better as a unibrow but this was hilarious. Looks as ridiculous on him as it does on the phone.
Lol
SAMSUNG ALL THE WAY!!!
I've been a Galaxy user 10+ yrs.
No complaints from me or the ones I've converted to Android phones.
Oh look, the pied Piper of Android. Way to go!
I grew up and got an iPhone X.
I’d stick with Samsung if they actually updated the security patches once a month.
Yes paying more money for a phone that does less means you grew up. Good one
Welcome to 2015
I really don't understand the angst over the security patches. Are people's phones being hacked or infected by anything?
Remember KRACK?
You have to physically be near the person using a wifi network to be affected by a krack exploit, ie don't use public wifi till fixed. The likelihood of someone being outside your house is very low. I definitely want it fixed but my ASUS router hasn't even pushed a patch yet. I haven't heard of any phone hacking stories yet (direct me to them if I missed it).
I remember Krack and yet no one has been affected.
Some people are paranoid.
Nope. Nobody has been hacked. Ever.
Would you like a patch just as a placebo? Sometimes there isn't anything to fix. Chill will that. Not that serious. But if security is your main feature if a smartphone I guess I can understand wanting to be crazy about the monthly patches
Yeah. They should release a monthly update that changes the security patch level to the current date.
Petty? I think that this commercial is truly magical.
I am using an iPhone 6s right now. It's better than any galaxy I have owned. That being said, I am picking up an essential PH1 soon because I want a smooth android experience...not touchwiz.....Plus, I want UPDATES for my phone. I get 5 years of updates with my iPhone, I am guaranteed 3 update cycles with the Essential. I am not guaranteed one update cycle with the Samsung. So...no go for me.
Again, what are you missing by not getting updates? TouchWiz already has all of the "updates" that are in Oreo.
As compelling as the Samsung phone is, it doesn't have all the Oreo goodness. There was a ton of work under the hood for OS level performance optimization - a completely new garbage collector implementation for one which is a big deal.
Oreo goodness? Like what? Can you be specific? By the way, my s8 has Oreo.
Just like lollipop, marshmallow and Nougat, Samsung flagship owners will barely notice a difference when they get an android os update.
That's fine, as long as the parent company is around for 3 yrs
That's my biggest concern with the essential. I'd like to think if they become insolvent they'd dump all the code and it could become an amazing open source community project.
It's running stock Android which should help deliver speedy updates, however I'd be worried the company won't be around in 3 years to provide you those promised updates.
Samsung's don't run stock android and probably never will...Still waiting on that android 8.0 update for my S8+
He's referring to the Essential PH-1.
In today's day and age nobody should be holding onto a phone for 5 years, that's absurd. Even 3 is very borderline.
Love it!!😎😎
Love the ad...killer...i was just thinking of buying Note 8...really no other player got things right with a spen...
That ad should win some sort of award. Absolutely scorching. 😁
I think the gesture control that iphone X has was 1st implemented by Nokia in N9...that phone had no home buttons but only gestures
Also the Palm Pré running WebOS.
And blackberry 10
Great commercial...
All the other oems need to take a lesson on how to produce a greatcommercial from this one.
Mac
That ad was on point
I hate fanboy wars, as I use both droid and iOS, but this ad is awesome. A mature ad.
How cute, lol! Maybe it's just me but Samsung's obsession with Apple to me makes me believe that they're more worried about Apple than Apple is about Samsung, lol! It's kinda like Trump always talking about Obama almost... IMO you shouldn't have to talk down on another product to hype up your own.
That's actually kinda childish... Which is ironic if the theme of the video is "Grow up" lol!
This.
So what was Apple's excuse during the mac vs pc days?
I think Apple really just doesn't care about comparing itself with others. The whole point is to make Apple seem like a fancy exclusive club that everybody who is anybody is in. And if they even mention another company's name in some sort of comparison then it puts apple and that other company on the same level.
Apple is one of the best marketing companies I've ever seen
They may not do as much now, but they've done plenty in their past to get to their current position.
Yeah I don't mean to say that marketing is the only reason they're successful. Just that it's a significant part of it. Got a lot of people 100% convinced that only people who can't have iPhones have Android phones.
True. They do some incredible marketing, for sure. Definitely understand their customer.. or at least under Jobs they did. Cook, maybe.
I've been a Samsung owner for all of my phones over the years with the exception of a short stint on a G4, now I have the S7. Samsung lost me with the curved screens and I don't see going back to it.
With that said, I can't see ever owning an iPhone even though I'm an Apple fanboy for every other device out there.
Samsung with the truth. Not to mention from 2007 to the present that ui still the same boring lame crap.
There's kind of a reason why, though.
The same reason I criticized the gestures on the X
Dat hair notch at :53 lol
The commercial is true. Sorry Apple.
They should show Samsung users trying to update their phones to the latest OS ..The Samsung lag wil always live on
Definitely a point of differentiation. But this whole "Samsung lag" thing is a bit overblown. You see what old iPhones look like after big OS updates? They're amazingly crippled. Bugs, horrid battery life, performance struggles. It's not all rosy over there.
Just like the Pixel 2XL thing is being overblown. Samsung phones will lag within months of release. Happened 2x to me. C'mon, quit denying the lag Martonik.
People still buy Samsung phones though, just as they still but iPhones which have carried the same design since the 6. Perfection doesn't sell smartphones, never has, never will.
Yea, lag happens and I've noticed it. But after a few months I'm still loving my s8. Even with the so called lag my s8 can do so much more than my iPhone 7 and even my moms IPhone 8.
I don't deny the lag that sometimes builds up over time on Samsung phones. I've experienced it plenty myself. But to think that iOS phones are perfect, never get lag and only stand to benefit from their regular OTAs is ridiculous.
I have an iPhone 5S that is running iOS 11 well. That is anecdotal, but there are articles on the web about how good the 5S is on iOS 11. How is the Galaxy S4 running on Nougat or Oreo? Ah, I forgot, Samsung stopped at Lollipop.
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2017/09/ios-11-on-the-iphone-5s-slower-b...
LMAO, not even the Iphone 8 is running great on iOS 11. Stop the madness dude.
You should just admit that your battery life is done. It even went down on the SE, never mind the 5S.
That is unless you chose to replace your battery, of course.
That's one anecdote. It's not hard to see the pile of complaints about what iOS 11 (and 10, and 9 ...) has done to iPhones. It's not great.
Our 2 year old uses my wife's old 5S to watch YouTube and play games and he can kill the battery in that thing in under an hour.
Lol! .. Have no idea why this got a chuckle out of me. I guess, just picturing a 2 yr old throttling any smartphone down to zero watching YouTube is just amusing.
Please do some research and not just blab about things you see online. Lag can become an issue on phones, can be problem with certain apps. But unless you've used an s8 or note 8 or even a note 5 you can't really complain about lag. Does it happen, of course, but it's not like it's outrageous or even noticeable in many cases. I love my iPad but notifications and navigating is horrible on it. Even without lag ios is so cumbersome and with nougat s8 can do so much more than iPhone 8. And s8 already has Oreo which makes it even better. Please move the lag issue somewhere else lol
The article needs a correction: Apple never mentions Samsung in any way. You don’t legitimize second place by talking about them. Until Samsung is the most powerful player in mobile, I doubt you ever see Apple say something about them. Until then, carriers will load bloat and put check marks on Samsung phones, Google will dictate terms to Samsung regarding required apps and when they can have access to new versions of Android, and Apple will make their own rules and answer to nobody.
You DO know that Samsung is the #1 single manufacturer in the world, right? Prior to what some believe, the US isn't the only mobile market in the world.
Regardless, you gotta admit the commercial is pretty funny.
Yeah, but same with Android and market share, Apple doesn’t seem to care. They make more profit than every other OEM, so they don’t seem to be concerned. When that ends, you’ll know, because then they might mention Samsung.
Samsung’s ads never amuse me. They just reek of sour grapes. They are the de facto face of Android, but they want so desperately to be Apple.
Apple may not care, but their fanboys sure do, as evident here lol
I love my 8 plus, but this commercial is still funny as ****.
Lol! Sure they do... I mean, it's not like Apple ever copies any of Samsung's features or anything like that. :)
Well, I thought the commercial was good fun at a competitor, nothing malicious. Ya gotta chuckle at the guy with the notch haircut at the very least!
A lot of Android manufacturers like to poke fun at Apple and each other.
Apple also did the same at some points, but usually in a much more subtle manner.
Unless you count the “Get a Mac” ads. Actually, those were good back in the day. Pretty darn simple but creative.
You're right... I mean, Samsung just trolled the Pixel 2 XL in a commercial over the display ... and yes indeed, Apple has done plenty. The Mac commercials back in the day for sure.
Apple learned that it can backfire to take potshots at the competition. By doing so, you’re actually acknowledging the possibility of other brands. Samsung and the rest don’t have that worry, because Apple is already the most well known brand in the world.
Apple doesn't really need to do so often too.
The brand itself speaks volumes
The most recent quarter, Samsung profit was higher then apples. Diversification is a great thing.
Can I just avoid both instead? I want a phone that works at a good price. That's neither of these hipster status symbols.
It's become just as "hipster' to avoid them. lol
I will stick with my LG for now and wait for Galaxy X
i can't....
i just can't...
the dude has a notch haircut
Hahaha I just went back and saw it....wow lmaoo
iPhone haters
This was funny. I felt like it was actually done well, showcasing Samsung. (with little tiny backstabs lol)
People that feel the need to call people names because of a phone OS seriously need to Grow Up.
I agree, the way they did this was excellent!
Got a small chuckle.
Meanwhile, I'm about to recommend my sister get an 8+.
Why no Android? Because ecosystem.
I love both. I have iPhone 8 and Note 8. No reason not to love both. ;)
That's actually a really good commercial and really tells the truth. Only problem is let's hope they don't remove the headphone jack next year.
I love Galaxy but iPhone has iMessage and new emojis while Android doesn't even have iMessage (I know allo, but it doesn't even send text) and takes forever to get new emojis. So theh should actually grow up and start improving.
Lol! Grow up... with emojis??? Right.
Aww cute. You using your mommy's phone kiddo??
Good commercial! Whether it moves iOS folks over to Sammy and Android, who knows? Among my friends and business associates, it's probably 80-20 in favor of iOS. Those folks are tough to convince. Me? I've been on Android since the beginning. 😏
They both make great phones and they're way over priced. But they sell them by the millions.
Moto G5+ does about 90% of what the Iphone X and Galaxy series do and costs $200
Both companies are taking advantage of a lot of ignorant consumers
Samsung's ad agency works hard to convince Samsung that it's marketing (and that a billion people are stupid) and that is the ONLY reason people don't choose a samsung (nevermind the 3 year lag in software, OS. hardware , design in addition to marketing). The only technology they could feasibly create was to add a stylus (nevermind it only works on about 11 apps and seriously, who wants a stylus on a non-tablet?) and since they don't control android connectors, couldn't switch to another connector plug even if they wanted to... and their own headphone division is not switching from 1.8mm and got outvoted. Samsung;s prowess is in categories where a feature can be copied (like washing machines) but Apple confounds them because Apple was always a year ahead but is now 3 years ahead because they cannot commit that much to a new chip (for a flagship phone that only sells 15% of what an iphone sells in every year) and is built on a corporate culture structure with 400 product VP's so they can't commit to a design unless it's shared with 40 other phones within the company - Samsung makes fine mid-tier phones but has no business pretending they are a premium tier phone.
Nevermind that your post is riddled with inaccuracies. Did you get a laugh out of the commercial or nah?
I mean, they didn't lie.
The only thing on the iphone x that I'd actually brag about is animojis.
I'm sure Samsung will steal the concept within a year.