Samsung's new home security system is powerful, but is it worth the $549 asking price?

Thanks to the rise of smart home gadgets, home security systems are now more powerful and accessible than they've ever been. Companies like Nest and Ring are trying to make a name for themselves in the home security world with their own offerings, and Samsung just announced that it'll be partnering with one of the oldest names in the industry – ADT – to offer its own SmartThings security system.

Like most home security systems, the SmartThings ADT Home Security Starter Kit comes with quite a few gadgets to help you get started with protecting your home. Along with the main Security Hub that powers the whole shebang, you'll get two sensors for windows and doors and a single motion detector. When the system officially launches, you'll also be able to add carbon monoxide detectors, fire alarms, water leak sensors, and as many other alarms and detectors that you think you'll need for covering every square inch of your home.

The Security Hub features a touch-screen for controlling arming and disarming all of your security tools, but in addition to this, it can also act as a hub for general SmartThings accessories, such as light bulbs, thermostats, door locks, and more.

You'll need to pay $549 upfront for the base kit that comes with the Hub, two window/door sensors, and one motion detector, and like most home security systems along these lines, you can also choose to pay a monthly subscription fee for even more services. A $14.99/month plan will get you 24/7 professional monitoring for water leaks, carbon monoxide, and smoke/fire, whereas the $24.99/month plan offers 24/7 monitoring for panic alerts and any detection of a home invasion.

Samsung's security system costs $350 more than the Ring Protect.

That sounds like a relatively good deal on its own, but the Samsung and ADT's security system does not exist in a bubble. Just yesterday, Ring announced its Ring Protect system that costs $199 upfront and then $10/month for similar 24/7 monitoring. Samsung does have the advantage with its ADT partnership, but the difference in price between these two new options is quite substantial.

You can preorder the ADT Home Security Starter Kit and some of its expansion items starting today from both Samsung and Best Buy's websites, with the system moving to physical Best Buy stores starting on October 29.

