Samsung is expanding its in-person smartphone customer service offerings with a new partnership with independent repair chain uBreakiFix. The new deal, which technically lands under the "Samsung Care" umbrella, guarantees that Samsung customers can visit any of uBreakiFix's 300 U.S. stores for same-day repairs, including warranty service when applicable but also out-of-warranty fixes on older phones.
You may recall that uBreakiFix also has an ongoing partnership with Google to provide the same sort of service to Pixel buyers, but when you're talking about the number of phones Samsung sells every year this is on an entirely different scale. Samsung says that all of its flagship Galaxy S and Galaxy Note phones are supported back to the Galaxy S6 and Note 5, meaning you can easily get repairs done even on phones that are now three years old.
Getting a same-day fix with genuine Samsung parts is a critical improvement.
uBreakiFix's partnership specifically covers basic repairs like cracked screens, rear glass damage, faulty ports, worn-out batteries and issues with the cameras. But obviously more advanced repairs can be handled on a case-by-case basis depending on the severity. Most importantly, this partnership certifies uBreakiFix stores to perform repairs the exact same way Samsung's own repair centers would, including using proprietary tools and genuine Samsung parts — so you don't have to worry about a bad repair shop making things worse with a shoddy fix.
This all works by scheduling an appointment at a local uBreakiFix store, and in a vast majority of cases the service can be handled the same day. That means you don't have to worry about shipping out your device and being without a phone for several days while repairs are done, which is perhaps the biggest complaint about most phone manufacturers' customer service.
Samsung says that on top of the current set of 300 stores, it's working to expand that network by an additional 200 stores across the U.S. by early 2019.
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+
"At Samsung, our goal is to provide Samsung Galaxy owners with a customer first care experience that is as innovative as our products," said Michael Lawder, Senior Vice President of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America. "This announcement marks a fundamental shift in our care offerings to consumers and underscores our commitment to provide Samsung customers with support anywhere, anytime our customers need it."
