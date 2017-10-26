An affordable family tablet, just in time for the holidays.

Tablets have lost a lot of traction over the past couple of years, but that's not to say the market for them has totally died out. Samsung is one of the few companies still releasing tablets in 2017, and following the high-end Tab S3 that came out earlier this year, we now have a much more affordable option with the latest entry in the Galaxy Tab A series.

Simply referred to as the Galaxy Tab A (8.0"), Samsung's latest tablet is being targeted at families with kids in search of a big-screen entertainment solution that won't break the bank. The Tab A comes outfitted with an 8-inch 1280 x 800 display with a brightness level of 480-nits. It's surrounded by relatively thick bezels, and near the bottom is a physical home button with two capacitive buttons flanking it.

The Tab A features a metal frame to allow for a more premium feel in the hand, and small touches like USB Type-C and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card are always great to see with less expensive gadgets.

Other specifications include Qualcomm's Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB of RAM, 8MP/5MP rear and front-facing cameras, Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and a 5,000 mAh battery that's rated to offer 14 hours of usage.

You'll be able to purchase the Galaxy Tab A in Black and Silver from Samsung.com on November 1 for just $229.99.

