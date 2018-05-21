Starting first at the A6 and A6+, we got a look at these two phones in late April when Samsung's Indonesia website quietly listed them without any fanfare. Just like before, the A6 and A6+ both come with Super AMOLED Infinity Displays, with the A6 using a 5.6-inch HD+ screen and the A6+ going up to a 6-inch FHD+ one.

Both phones have 16MP cameras on the back, but only the A6+ has a secondary 5MP shooter as well. As for front-facing cameras, the A6 has a 16MP sensor while the A6+'s comes in at 24MP.

The Galaxy A6 uses Samsung's Exynos 7 processor, 4GB, 32 or 64GB of storage, and a 3,000 mAh battery. Alternatively, the A6+ has the Snapdragon 450, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 3,500 mAh battery. Both have a metal unibody design, expandable storage up to 256GB, and Android Oreo.

Moving over to the J6 (pictured on the right) and J8, these two phones are less powerful, yet more affordable, than the A6 series. Samsung's Super AMOLED Infinity Displays are still present, but the resolution is bumped down to HD+ for both the 5.6-inch J6 and 6-inch J8.

A single 13MP rear camera is on the J6, but the J8 gets a 16MP + 5MP combo similar to the A6+. In regards to the front-facing camera, the J6 has an 8MP shooter while the J8 steps up to a 16MP one.

Samsung's Exynos 7 CPU powers the J6 along with 3 or 4GB RAM, in addition to 32 or 64GB of expandable storage and a 3,000 mAh battery. On the other hand, the J8 features the Snapdragon 450, 4GB RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, and a 3,500 mAh battery. Both feature cheaper polycarbonate designs, but Android Oreo is still present out of the box.

Pricing for the phones is as follows:

Galaxy A6 with 32GB — ₹21,990

Galaxy A6 with 64GB — ₹22,990

Galaxy A6+ — ₹25,990

Galaxy J6 with 32GB — ₹13,990

Galaxy J6 with 64GB — ₹16,490

Galaxy J8 — ₹18,990

The J6, A6, and A6+ will be available throughout India and Samsung's website beginning May 22, with the J6 also launching on Flipkart and the A6 and A6+ landing on Amazon. As for the J8, it won't be released until some point this July. The phones will also be sold through Paytm Mall and will be available in Blue, Black, and Gold.

