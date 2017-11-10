All new tech for 2018.

Although Samsung phones here in the U.S. are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, those same devices in other parts of the world feature Samsung's own Exynos silicon. The company recently published a press release announcing the CES 2018 Innovation Awards that it's already won, and in doing so, quietly announced the all-new Exynos 9810 processor.

There aren't many technical details present here, but what we do know is that is that it features an upgraded CPU and GPU with support for gigabit LTE speeds.

The full description of the processor is as follows –

The Exynos 9 Series 9810 is Samsung's latest flagship processor, with 3rd-generation custom CPU cores, upgraded GPU, and gigabit LTE modem with industry-first 6CA support. It is built on 2nd generation 10nm process technology.

Gigabit LTE is being pushed more and more heavily these days by carriers and processor manufacturers alike, and the 6CA technology in the 9810 will allow for downlink speeds up to a whopping 1.2Gbps. Carriers certainly need to adapt and enhance their networks to allow for such increased data, but knowing that Samsung is already playing its cards right in these regards is great to see.

Exact specifications likely won't be unveiled for the Exynos 9810 until CES 2018 this January, but when they are, we'll be sure to outline all of the important details to see just how it compares to Qualcomm's imminent Snapdragon 845.

