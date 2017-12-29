"Never have, never will!"

Whether or not you own an iPhone, chances are you've heard a thing or two about Apple throttling CPU performance of older handsets as their batteries age. Although Apple has since responded to the outrage around this, there are still plenty of people that aren't at all happy with the way the whole situation was handled.

Motorola and HTC recently issued statements of their own stating that neither one follows similar practices to what Apple's doing, and now we have official responses from Samsung and LG, too.

Speaking to PhoneArena, LG said:

Never have, never will! We care what our customers think.

Samsung also doesn't throttle CPU performance with older batteries, but its answer was much longer:

Product quality has been and will always be Samsung Mobile's top priority. We ensure extended battery life of Samsung mobile devices through multi-layer safety measures, which include software algorithms that govern the battery charging current and charging duration. We do not reduce CPU performance through software updates over the lifecycles of the phone.

With Android OEMs now speaking out about this, are you more inclined to purchase a Motorola, HTC, LG, or Samsung phone down the road as opposed to something else?

Unlike Apple, Motorola and HTC don't slow CPU speed as batteries age