Whether or not you own an iPhone, chances are you've heard a thing or two about Apple throttling CPU performance of older handsets as their batteries age. Although Apple has since responded to the outrage around this, there are still plenty of people that aren't at all happy with the way the whole situation was handled.
Motorola and HTC recently issued statements of their own stating that neither one follows similar practices to what Apple's doing, and now we have official responses from Samsung and LG, too.
Speaking to PhoneArena, LG said:
Never have, never will! We care what our customers think.
Samsung also doesn't throttle CPU performance with older batteries, but its answer was much longer:
Product quality has been and will always be Samsung Mobile's top priority. We ensure extended battery life of Samsung mobile devices through multi-layer safety measures, which include software algorithms that govern the battery charging current and charging duration. We do not reduce CPU performance through software updates over the lifecycles of the phone.
With Android OEMs now speaking out about this, are you more inclined to purchase a Motorola, HTC, LG, or Samsung phone down the road as opposed to something else?
Sure moto doesn't throttle batteries, they just have the random shutdown problem that Apple had and did nothing about it. If it was between throttling performance or random shut downs which myself and my friend had both experienced on moto phones, I would personally take throttling performance.
I would too, especially since a throttled phone still does phone things.
A phone that shuts down doesn't do anything except being a paperweight when it's shut off until you get a charger
You're both silly rabbits. Apple is slowing down phones that are only a year old AND did so on the down low. There's ZERO excuse for them to not at the very least notify the users BEFORE hand.
Say hello to my Moto Z.
A year old. Keeps shutting off at 35%.
2 things. Either they've been pushed too hard or both Apple and Motorola are using crappy batteries.
Also I fully agree that it should be stated that Apple should have given clear prior notification on this. Their unwillingness to do so gave them this blunder.
Lmao, false the iPhones become slower with each new OS update
I've also heard the rumor that Google/manufacturer's will send out a bad update inorder to get you to upgrade to the latest phone released.
That's an awfully broad statement. Do you have any specifics? (e.g. example models and OS versions)
You can actually reduce the CPU performance of a Samsung device by a little. It's in power saving settings.
I've had a Moto Z and that thing loves to shut off at 35%. I'm starting to feel that Android also needs better battery monitoring, especially since many top Android phones have batteries that are much harder to get to compared to an iPhone.
Quite honestly, if I had to choose, I'd rather have a slower phone that is much less likely to shut off than a faster one which shuts off randomly. Not only is it a big inconvenience but it can also be potentially awful during emergency situations.
Exactly. Apple should simply have informed people about the state of the battery and what the phone was doing to compensate. Then the headlines might have read, "Older Apple iPhones slow down so that they don't need more frequent charging".
This should have been a notification
Thanks Joe and AC, I appreciate you guys following up on stories like this. As manufacturers come forth with their official statements, I really don't know what to make of it. The fact that this has become an issue with Apple, and we are looking for answers from other manufacturers isn't reassuring.
From Qualcomm to AT&T to Samsung to LG to Apple to Verizon to T-Mobile. They're in the business of selling technology and products to consumers as fast as possible because the next best thing is right around the corner. I have a hard time understanding why 2 years is the magic time frame that has been beaten into our heads. 2 year contract? 2 years of updates? 24 months of payments (or less).
If the manufacturers aren't slowing performance on devices, maybe its the carriers then? I'm not saying everyone is doing it, but I've used plenty of phones in my day to know that after updates a device is rarely as smooth as it was day 1.
Apple finally did the right thing.
"Early in 2018, Apple will disseminate an iOS update that will allow users to learn more about the health of the battery that is powering their iPhone. This will show iPhone owners whether the condition of the battery powering the phone is negatively affecting the performance of the device."
That's what they should have done in the first place. Slowing it down wasn't wrong. Not revealing why it was slowing down is what was wrong.
https://www.phonearena.com/news/Apple-publishes-letter-of-apology-cuts-p...
The irony here is that Apple did this so people could enjoy their old phones longer. But because they weren't up front about it, everyone assumes they did this to get people to buy new models.
That's a downright lie made by Samsung
Samsung issued three sentences, with multiple parts. Which part do you think was a lie?
Care to give some details?
LG said:
Never have, never will! We care what our customers think.
HAHAHAHAHAHA
"We care what our customers think."
(reboots)
"We care what our customers think."
(reboots)
"We care what our customers think."
(reboots)
I think I'll be sticking with Google if the battery life of my P2XL is an indicator of future performance.
My phone goes 2 Days and is still at 20%. Not sure what a power user is but I'm on my phone seemingly all day. It's all but replaced my computer.
Why do you say 'Claim' as if you have reason to doubt them.
Unfortunately, Android phones don't need help slowing down. They do it on their own. Not only does my 6P lag, but it also shuts off early.. and I doubt a factory reset will help.
But... but... but... that can't be true. Schlock Android is the best! It's always so buttery smooth!
That's anecdotal evidence at best
MarkSeven - Depends on which one. I've had every iPhone since gen 2, and they don't generally slow down at all until they get their last update. In previous years, this was just due to the iOS version being too much for the older CPU's to handle. As far as my other phone experiences have been, some slow down notably due to just normal use, others slow down with each app you add. Now I haven't had long-term experience with every phone, but of the six HTC phones we've had in the family, none of them slowed down noticeably. My 3 year old M8 still benchmarked the same as when new, but benchmarks bypass all the cruft that affects everyday performance.
Believe all OEM's need to address this issue.
Silence is not golden.
What I want to hear now is Android following Apples lead here by Google including in the next major update something similar showing the phones battery health and all OEMs to offer battery replacements even if this requires sending your phone to them for the replacement.
My main gripe here was the majority don't offer battery replacements (apple were guilty too) but now they've changed their tune I'd like Android OEMs to do the same.
When a battery or part on a car goes bad, it gets replaced in order to restore it to working condition.