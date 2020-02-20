Galaxy Note 10 PlusSource: Android Central

  • Samsung Galaxy smartphone owners across the world are receiving a weird 'Find My Mobile' push notification.
  • This isn't the first time that a smartphone maker has "accidentally" pushed out a weird notification to users across the globe.
  • Samsung hasn't issued any official statement about the slip-up yet.

Samsung Galaxy smartphone owners worldwide are reporting to have received a weird "Find My Mobile" push notification. The notification only has the letter "1" and disappears when a user taps on it.

Galaxy Z Flip Find My Mobile Push NotificationSource: Nirave Gondhia

While Samsung hasn't issued any official statement yet, it looks like the notification may have been sent out accidentally, similar to how OnePlus sent out garbled push notifications to OnePlus 7 Pro owners last year.

In addition to Samsung's latest devices such as the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Note 10 series, several users with Galaxy S, Galaxy A, and Galaxy J series phones have received the same push notification. Weirdly, users who don't have Samsung's "Find My Mobile" app on their phone also claim to have gotten the push notification.

Similar to Google's Find My Device app, Samsung's Find My Mobile app allows users to find their phone in case they lose it. In addition to remotely locating your lost Galaxy phone, you can also lock the screen, block access to Samsung Pay, and back up data stored on the device using the app.

