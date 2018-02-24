Samsung's launch event for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ is set to start in just a handful of hours, at 12:00 p.m. ET on February 25 , but someone was apparently a bit too hyped about the launch and accidentally published a full-length product promo video. It was promptly taken down, of course, but Slashleaks was able to grab it first.

Feast your eyes on this gorgeous leaked footage. It's our best look yet at the Galaxy S9 — or, at least, how Samsung wants it to be portrayed in its own advertising. We've seen far more of the phone in an extensive set of leaks up to this point, and have a good idea of many of its specs. As always, the real test will be when we can all get our hands on the phone(s) and see what they're really like to use.

The event kicks off for real at 12:00 p.m. ET on February 25 — so be sure to join us live as we see them unveiled!

