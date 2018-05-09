This AmazonBasics Air Blower is down to just $4.87. That's a drop of about $5 and one of its lowest prices ever. Every cameraman should have one of these in their bag, and you'll save a bundle on this one specifically considering name-brand blowers can go for anywhere from $10 to $35.

If you work with sensitive electronics or cameras where using liquids to clean them can damage the components or leave marks you don't want, you need some compressed air or this air blower. Especially if you've got a desktop PC that has just been building up dust for months, it is time for spring cleaning. This blower can remove all that dust and dirt with no direct contact. It stands upright and is made with ah one-way air valve that ensures a clean blast of air every time. It is backed by an AmazonBasics one-year warranty.

See on Amazon