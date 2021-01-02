Saturday kicks off an entire new set of boxing matches for 2021, starting with Garcia vs Campbell. This is likely one of the best fights on the January schedule, where fans hope the 22-year old Garcia can prove his worth. Here's how to live stream the fight live from anywhere.

Ryan Garcia is one of boxing's fastest rising prospects. A young gun that has tons of followers on social media, a solid 20-0 record with 17 KOs, and a lot to prove vs the former olympian Luke Campbell for the interim WBC lightweight title. Boxing fans either love or hate Garcia, so they're excited to watch him go the the next level, or are hoping he'll get put in his place.

On the other side of the gloves we have Luke Campbell, who's 11-years older at 33, yet sports a similar 20-3 record with 16 KO. He's a tough guy ready to take down the rising star. That said, Campbell tested positive for COVID-19 back in January, which delayed this fight from early December to January 2nd 2021.

Now that Campbell is ready to roll, he'll need all of his stamina if he wants to take down Garcia. For those unaware, Ryan Garcia recently delivered back-to-back knockouts over Romero Duno and Francisco Fonseca. He's looking for a 3rd, so watch out.

Whoever wins becomes the challenger to WBC lightweight titleist Devin Haney, and we can't wait. Here's how to watch the fight live.

Garcia vs Campbell: When and where?

This 12-round bout will take place on Saturday, January 2nd, and is being held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, and streaming on DAZN. The undercard will touch gloves at 3pm ET / 12-noon PT and the main card will begin 2-3 hours later at 6pm ET / 3pm PT. Obviously the main event and ring walk depends on the length of the earlier fights.

How to Watch Garcia vs Campbell online from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell in the U.S., Canada, UK, and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you're traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won't be able to watch the highly anticipated boxing match live.

Situations like that are where one of the best VPNs will come in handy. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game, show, or fight you want, from anywhere.

VPNs are easy to use and provide additional security while you're surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the overall security, speed, and usability. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.