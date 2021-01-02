Saturday kicks off an entire new set of boxing matches for 2021, starting with Garcia vs Campbell. This is likely one of the best fights on the January schedule, where fans hope the 22-year old Garcia can prove his worth. Here's how to live stream the fight live from anywhere.
Ryan Garcia is one of boxing's fastest rising prospects. A young gun that has tons of followers on social media, a solid 20-0 record with 17 KOs, and a lot to prove vs the former olympian Luke Campbell for the interim WBC lightweight title. Boxing fans either love or hate Garcia, so they're excited to watch him go the the next level, or are hoping he'll get put in his place.
On the other side of the gloves we have Luke Campbell, who's 11-years older at 33, yet sports a similar 20-3 record with 16 KO. He's a tough guy ready to take down the rising star. That said, Campbell tested positive for COVID-19 back in January, which delayed this fight from early December to January 2nd 2021.
Now that Campbell is ready to roll, he'll need all of his stamina if he wants to take down Garcia. For those unaware, Ryan Garcia recently delivered back-to-back knockouts over Romero Duno and Francisco Fonseca. He's looking for a 3rd, so watch out.
Whoever wins becomes the challenger to WBC lightweight titleist Devin Haney, and we can't wait. Here's how to watch the fight live.
Garcia vs Campbell: When and where?
This 12-round bout will take place on Saturday, January 2nd, and is being held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, and streaming on DAZN. The undercard will touch gloves at 3pm ET / 12-noon PT and the main card will begin 2-3 hours later at 6pm ET / 3pm PT. Obviously the main event and ring walk depends on the length of the earlier fights.
How to Watch Garcia vs Campbell online from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell in the U.S., Canada, UK, and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you're traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won't be able to watch the highly anticipated boxing match live.
Situations like that are where one of the best VPNs will come in handy. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game, show, or fight you want, from anywhere.
VPNs are easy to use and provide additional security while you're surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the overall security, speed, and usability. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where you are in the world, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch some boxing to start off the new year.
How to watch Garcia vs Campbell in the U.S.
Fans in the United States need to sign up for, or have, access to the streaming service DAZN. Then, you can log in to the app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet.
DAZN is a relatively new streaming service that focuses on sports, more specifically things like Boxing, UFC, and more. If you're a big boxing fan DAZN is a great option to have due to constantly having exclusives or showing matches. It's $19.99 per month or $99 annually. It may be available via PPV also, but DAZN is the easiest option.
How to watch Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell live in the UK
DAZN recently expanded globally on December 1st, so luckily, those in the UK can easily watch the British native Luke Campbell fight with a subscription to DAZN. This isn't a typical TV channel, but an over-the-top streaming service that offers several live events. Pricing options for DAZN vary by region, but in the U.K., the initial price for a monthly subscription costs £1.99. In Ireland, it's €1.99. That's a small price to pay to enjoy some quality action this weekend. They have weekly or monthly payment options.
How to watch Garcia vs Campbell live in Canada
This fight is exclusively on DAZN in the US, Canada, and globally. The streaming service DAZN is priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, and a DAZN subscription gets you access to tons of sports, fights, NFL Game Pass, Redzone, and several other sports including Premier League and Champions League Soccer.
DAZN offers a free 30-day trial in Canada, too, which is nice if this is the only fight you care to see.
How to watch Garcia vs Campbell live in Mexico
We have a ton of boxing fans in Mexico, which is why we'll explain how to stream it live there too. Like the rest of the world you can see it with DAZN, or the Garcia vs Campbell fight will air on TV Azteca in Mexico.
How to watch Garcia vs Campbell live in Australia
You can't watch this with Kayo Sports or on any channels from Foxtel. Instead, it's only available to stream. Luckily for boxing fans in Australia, the streaming service DAZN launched in the region just over a month ago, so you're ready to roll.
The only way to watch this fight without using a VPN is to subscribe to the new DAZN service, which is only $2.99 AUD a month. You can learn more about DAZN here, then once you sign up be ready to access the Campbell vs Garcia fight on an array of different streaming devices, phones, tablets, PCs, and more.
This is likely the best fight of January and a great way to kickoff 2021 so don't forget to tune in.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.