The way I use a lot of my tech changed quite a bit this year. I'm working out a lot more than I used to, my priorities shifted from being hyper portable to being as capable as possible, and of course I've been playing with a whole lot of VR and AR. Those changes meant altering a lot of my routines as well as a lot of my day-to-day tech.

It's fun to look back over the year and see how those changes impacted how I interact with my world, and so I wanted to share all of the things I enjoy using the most with you.