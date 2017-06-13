Don't just replace a working home Wi-Fi network because Google Wi-Fi is new, but if you need a change here are some tips to get you started.
Google Wifi isn't the first consumer-focused mesh networking product. Offerings from eero and Luma have been around for a while and offer a mesh networking solution very much the same as what Google is selling. The difference is that Google Wi-Fi is a good bit cheaper and comes from a company everyone knows. Google will do whatever it can so you know that their Wi-Fi product exists, and so that people interested in things like mesh networks know that it's an inexpensive way to get started.
That leads to the obvious question — should anyone switch to a mesh-based Wi-Fi network in their house?
Like most things, the answer isn't a simple yes or no. There are a couple things you should consider before you dust off your credit card.
Do you need to upgrade your Wi-Fi network?
This is the first thing you should ask yourself. Ideally, a Wi-Fi network is something you should set up once and then never have to think about it until it's time to replace it. When properly planned, a Wi-Fi router or a mesh client device should run unattended for several years — at least until it's time to upgrade to a newer wireless standard for increased speeds and bandwidth.
Of course, that's often not the case and many of us know our router needs that weekly reboot or things will get wonky. Or even worse, we aren't particularly savvy when it comes to network issues and gear and have to call Comcast or AT&T for help. Waiting for a technician to arrive sometime between 8 am and 5 pm is never fun.
If you have a solid Wi-Fi network that doesn't demand you fiddle with it enough to become frustrating, you should probably hold off on doing anything until we see 802.11 ad technology become more mainstream. On the other hand, if you are tired of pulling plugs and counting to 10 or any of the other silly things we do to fix bad Wi-Fi , or if your home network is just too slow you shouldn't wait any longer than you have to. Don't try to fix what isn't broken!
Are you just trying to fix a dead spot?
This is a pretty common issue. You have great Wi-Fi in the kitchen or living room, but when you go downstairs or to the bedroom things are just slow or intermittent. If everything is working well in parts of your home that are close to the router or that aren't blocked by things not Wi-Fi friendly — the walls of your bathroom are notorious Wi-Fi signal blockers because of the special drywall used and all the copper pipes inside them — you could be the perfect candidate for a wireless repeater instead of setting up a whole new network.
Also known as Wi-Fi Extenders, wireless repeaters do exactly what their name implies — they take your existing Wi-Fi signal and repeat the signal to extend the range. Usually very easy to setup using a network cable or an online settings page, Wi-Fi Extenders are also compact and only need a power connection. One thing to be aware of is that you usually can't connect a consumer-grade Wi-Fi Extender to an existing extender, so daisy-chaining them to reach your garage or the neighbor's house isn't very practical.
You also will have a new network name (known as an SSID) to use when connecting to the extender instead of the router itself. This can be a bit of a pain if you move in and out of a room that needs an extender very often. Quality Wi-Fi Extenders run between $30 and $150 dollars depending on the network type, so if you need multiple fast ac extenders it might be more practical to set up a mesh network using Google Wifi. These drawbacks aside, a simple Wi-Fi Extender is an easy way to fix a single dead spot and a great idea if the rest of your Wi-Fi network is working well. If you're in the market for one, we can recommend Netgear's simple extender that plugs directly into a wall socket for home use.
When to choose a mesh network
If you've decided you need to get rid of the gear you have and set up a new network or are setting things up in a new place, the choice between a mesh network and a traditional linear router based network comes down to one thing — money.
A Wi-Fi router that will service a normal sized single floor home plus one extender for hard-to-reach spots can be had for around $100. You can also lease them from your internet service provider. While the more inexpensive models aren't quite as easy to install as something like a Google OnHub router, they're not too ornery, and as long as you have a phone you can use to Google the answers to any questions you have most of us can do it without any issues. And we understand that wireless networking equipment is something that doesn't have the appeal that other tech does. If you only want a Wi-Fi network so you can use the internet from your laptop or phone or tablet, don't have any special needs like a home office or a favorite online video game, there's nothing wrong with keeping things simple. We do recommend at least an 802.11 n or faster network, though. The internet is too media-rich to go any slower. Netgear also makes a simple and reliable router that pairs well with the extender above.
If you need anything more robust than a simple router solution, mesh networking makes the most sense.
The cost of a high-speed router with the tools for quality of service scheduling or port forwarding starts at about $120 — about the same as a single Google Wifi unit. When you add extras like long range antennas or multiple access points it doesn't take very long to hit the $299 price for a three-pack of Google Wi-Fi units. Either method should last the lifetime of the technology they're using and offer trouble-free use during that time, but you'll miss out on some key advantages of having a mesh network, like not having any single point of failure and the better traffic handling mesh networks offer. If you need Wi-Fi in a multi-story home or one that's bigger than 1,500 square feet or so, mesh networking is simply a better choice most of the time. The only case I would hesitate to use wireless mesh network in favor of a linear router based setup would be if you have equipment that requires a physical wired network connection. Even then the addition of Google OnHub and a simple switch could be added to a Google Wifi powered mesh network. If you have those sort of networking needs, you're probably not looking for basic networking advice and you understand exactly what we're talking about here.
If you want or need a router-based solution that can handle more traffic or offers the power-user bells and whistles, you can't go wrong building it around a Netgear Nighthawk router. Sticker-shock trigger warnings apply.
For the rest of us, Google Wifi seems to be exactly what we're looking for.
Two of the biggest drawbacks to wireless mesh networking are no longer an issue when using Google Wifi — needing an advanced networking education to set things up and maintain them, and a pocket full of money.
A wireless mesh network is designed to handle high volumes of traffic in a big area with no downtime due to equipment failures. A three pack of Google Wifi units will be easy to set up using the Google Home app and only cost $299. New stations are easy to add using the same app, and all traffic shaping and route handling are automatic so you'll have no need for QoS scheduling when you want to play Call of Duty without lag glitching or when you want to work while the kids are watching Netflix. They're small, don't look like leftover robot parts, and everything you need to connect to your modem is in the package. And anytime you need to expand your network, adding a station only makes the rest of the network better by offering another node to handle traffic from all points.
We're excited to see Wi-Fi mesh networking offered by a more mainstream company like Google. Based on the performance of their OnHub products, we expect things to be simple and robust as well. The easy administration and relatively low cost make adding a mesh network to your home (or place of business, where it can be even more important) something any of us can do. Whether you're upgrading your existing equipment or building a network in your new house, there are very few reason not to go with Google Wifi.
Reader comments
Just buy a powerful router. You'll have all the features, ports and full coverage. My house is 2-story and the router (nighthawk) is in the basement in one corner of my house connected to a nas and wired to a PC. I have full coverage even upstairs, where I stream netflix and youtube fullhd on my phones or chromecast. 150$...
I agree. Unless you have a huge house a router is easier and cheaper. Google does a good job of making it seem like you need one no matter what though.
I wonder how much anonymous data their mesh network collects?
So this might sound like a dumb question, but I have AT&T Uverse and have the combo modem/router unit. What would I do with this? Would I just add the pucks to the current wifi network, or would I need to get just the modem from AT&T to use this?
Hi J, not a dumb question at all. You would put your combo unit into Bridge Mode, turning off the router side and allowing you to use it as just a modem. Then, you set up your Google Wifi as the sole wireless network in your home. You don't need a different piece of equipment from AT&T, you can use yours in Bridge Mode.
I know one of these connects to your modem. Are the other two connected through a wireless connection?
Yes
Ubiquiti Amplifi HD is a direct competitor to Google's OnHub and a better product in my opinion. It has four man ports on a main unit and a wan port. Main unit is your router/mesh WiFi point along with two other units. So three in total.
So does Amplifi replace your ISP's supplied router or does it just plug into it? I'd love to get rid of AT&T's router if so! :)
I'd recommend starting with a better router and going from there.
Truth is, those "sleek" looking antenna-less routers just don't cut it anymore. My house had plenty of dead spots but all it took was a Netgear router with those 3 big real antennas hanging off and I got full speeds throughout my entire house, every floor, every corner. A mesh network would have been next, but I didn't need to worry about it after trying the router step first.
What about more commercial uses? My church has wifi, but the connection always sucks. It's super slow when you get a lot of people on it. There also seems to be spots where signal is weak. I'm not sure how they have it set up, but they said they've tried different setups with no improvement. Will a Google Wi-Fi mesh network be able to handle that kind of load on a Sunday?
Theoretically, a mesh network would be better than a cobbled together group of access points, but it seems in this case that commercial grade equipment should be used over consumer grade equipment that's designed for a family to use in a home. Commercial equipment would better handle connecting hundreds of devices and routing traffic efficiently. What you get in consumer grade probably focuses on
I did a project last year to put wifi in throughout our church. Before we were just using a basic router and an extender. It didn't reach throughout the building with lots of concrete walls, multiple additions, etc. It wasn't very usable in the our worship room. We were also on fiber optic 3 Mbps service although I was often getting less than 1 Mbps in actual. We are a small church but the system just wasn't made for more than allowing access to the pastor's laptop and a couple of others. It definitely couldn't handle a lot of people. Also the slow service made downloads of media needed for worship and other things very slow. Supposedly only a few knew the password but in reality everyone did and used it. I upgraded us to Comcast service 75Mbps and switched our telephones in the process too. I had a professional company come in and install multiple wifi access points. They did a lot of testing to see how far things would reach for the number needed. In the end we ended up using stronger longer ranger ones but needed one less so the cost was the same.. We also put in a dedicated hardlines to the office, pastor's office and worship PC. Now we have separate staff and guest networks and everyone can easily use it at the same time. It hands off the connection from one access to point to the next without you being aware of it. It was a large one-time investment for our budget that should last for years. Monthly costs were a little higher also because of upgrading to Comcast but that is partially offset by saving in telephone services.
If you want another option for a good mesh network, take a look at Ubiquiti's consumer router, AmpliFi (amplifi.com). I got the $200 version that comes with 2 mesh access points (like getting a 3-pack) The router itself has a small footprint, and looks great with useful info on its front touch screen. It's not currently feature rich, but their support said to expect updates soon. For example, the only way to manage it is via the mobile app. Advanced features such as DDNS aren't there yet. You can pause wifi for specific devices, and also the guest network with a timer feature is nice.
+1! I also have the $200 version, replaced a flaky ASUS RT-AC68u. Never been happier, haven't had to touch it since initial setup and no more dropped connections or slow connections in remote parts of my house.
My understanding is when using a wireless repeater or extender, your connection speed drops by 1/2. For example, when using an Apple Express WiFi router as an extender for an Apple Extreme Wi-Fi router the connection speed drops in half compared to not using the extenter.
Is this true for a wifi mesh system as well?
My house is around 2300 square feet. I have a bonus room that's on the other end of the house that wifi just sucks in. My old router is just so slow that I've been using the router built in to my modem. At this point, I'm thinking adding Google Wifi to the house would be a good idea. From this article, it sounds like it would work well for my use case.
Living in a flat that is overcrowded wth 2.4Ghz signal I rather be on the cautious side regarding meshes until I see the spec of exactly what frequencies it will be using.
Surprises me Jerry didn't mention power line, great way to access points without passing cables through the walls and without adding more signals on the spectrum.
Very well done Jerry, thank you
Do you need to have a Google account to set up this mesh network?
Does Google collect web browsing history from this hardware?
That's my concern as well.
There's no such thing as anonymous statistics when it's tied to your Google account as well as your upstream IP. Just how much are you willing to hand over to Google?
For some here, it's 100% 24/7/365.
I have a room that has wired access, but the wireless access in the room is a little spotty. Will i be able to simply plug a second unit into an Ethernet cable in that room, thereby increasing the wifi signal in that room? (the first unit being where my modem is located).
You would hope it would be smart enough to detect that, that's a really good question.
I just picked up a Netgear Orbi, with mesh networking capabilities to replace a high end D-Link DIR-890L. The D-Link was a monster but couldn't reach a few areas of our house. Tried extending it but that was a royal pain in the butt (I am reasonably tech savie, but by no means a networking expert). After a few days with the Orbi, I couldn't be happier. Super easy set-up and now have 100% signal strength throughout the house with very minimal speed drop off as we move from room to room. I assume the Google solution will be as seamless and painless, but I don't think it as robust when it comes to handling the seemingly endless number of devices connected to our home network (4 kids and a whole lot of screens) as the specs on the Netgear suggest it should be.
Fifteen years of disappointment prevents me from buying any more Netgear wifi devices. I wish you better luck.
Why would you need an OnHub or a switch, Jerry? The description on the Google Store says each unit has two Ethernet ports that can be used EITHER as the connection to the WAN or as a LAN port, so a 3 pack gives you two Ethernet ports in each place that you put one of the units, minus the one port that plugs into the modem.
their are many reasons you might need a switch, hell even with my Asus AC66 which I use as a bridge has a switch connected to it because i have 6 devices connected via Ethernet in my living room entertainment center. (Most already support wireless in some form, but the Asus AC router supports 3 x 3 MIMO and is much faster than their small internal antennas)
True, if you have lots of devices to connect with cables, but in that case, you would always need a switch. The article reads as if a switch is required to connect multiple devices when, in fact, two may be physically connected to each of Google's nodes (any of which could be a switch to physically connect even more devices).
Yea, the article should be more clear about that. I see no reason to invest in the more expensive onhub router.
I like the mesh network concept, but as a apartment dweller all I need is one router and everything is on 5 Ghz!
I'd rather not waste bandwidth of having mesh networks talk to each other, if I needed more range I'd probably set up secondary access points with wired or powerline adapters. But I'm all about performance, these are great for simplicity. I would recommend them to many people with larger homes.
For myself, Asus AC routers + ASUSWRT-MERLIN = the fastest and most reliable network I've ever had.
I get real world transfer speeds of 330 mbps from one end of my apartment to another.
Ubiquiti's Unifi AC access points FTW. Rock solid, relatively inexpensive, and with the new app, extremely easy to set up.
I've had my Unifi AC AP LR (long range model, ~$100) for a year. Using POE it was a super clean install. Range is phenomenal. And it's been running since I installed it without me ever needing to reboot it, play with settings, etc. Set it & forget it.
What he said.
Should look into the new Amplifi mesh network by Ubiquiti. Geared more towards consumers, looks nice, reviews so far have been good.
Interesting. I'm not in need of any new hardware right now, but good to know about in case any friends ask. Looks like a nice kit.
Excuse my lack of knowledge, but how would you use the Amplifi mesh network with say AT&T U-verse modem. We are moving into a brand new home next month and unfortunately, only AT&T services the area. Does the Amplifi main box take the place of the supplied router? Tks
I have a Ubiquiti's Unifi as well but i will never agree that it was easy to set up. google wifi is easy to install.
without testing google wifi i would not judge its performance and wouldnt call unifi the best
I think it really depends on which AP you have. The older ones were definitely more difficult and require a software package to setup and maintain.
The newer ones can be completely controlled through an app (which has a 4.4 star rating on Google Play, so most people must like it) as long as you don't need to do anything too crazy (say, a billing portal). Outside of running the Cat6 line to the AP, I think I had mine up and running within 5 minutes tops.
" If you have those sort of networking needs, you're probably not looking for basic networking advice and you understand exactly what we're talking about here. "
Guess I'm in that camp... I can see some of the benefits of a mesh, like never having to switch what access point or router I'm connected to, but by and large a single router at one end of the house with an Ethernet run connecting it to a second router (set up as access point) at the other end seems more cost effective.
When new tech comes around I can upgrade just one of them at a time, and my desktop and other stuff that's wired has plenty of ports to go around without extra switches or anything else in between... I can see how a mesh is simpler for the masses in the same vein that Sonos boxes are tho.
Mesh is also nice when you can't easily get a network cable to the part of the house that you need it.
This is my issue. We have Direct TV and Media Com. There are only so many coaxial locations in the house. Only one is open, so that is where my Router and OnHub are located. I had it in the garage downstairs, so technically I could make another access point downstairs, but this (Google WiFi) is an easy solution for me to use in whatever house I move into next. Much more portable and requires less managing and setup.
I had a similar issue. I went with Power over Ethernet adapters. The one that I bought was a Netgear starter pack..it comes with a 1-port device that connects to my router, and a 4 port hub to my entertainment center. I've purchased 2 of those packs to get wired connection to tv's and game consoles.
Will I need an OnHub router, or is a Google Wifi 3-pack all I need (plugging one into my modem)? Any idea when Google Wifi will be available for purchase?
A 3 pack is all you need, OnHub is now deprecated tho I think it'll be getting an update so they work together. Play Store doesn't have an ETA on their Wi-Fi packs? Even Home had one IIRC, try choosing an option (like selecting a 3 pack) to see if it comes up.
I was thinking of doing a combination of both. Because of the wiring, my current router sits in the basement (I have a ranch-style house). So, considering getting an OnHub, then one Google Wifi to cover any dead spots on the upper corner level of the house.
I already have an OnHub and it will act as one of the mesh routers after an update. I am getting a single unit for downstairs as the signal down there can be diminished by as mush as 40%. Which is not bad, but when you consider the XBox, Direct TV are down there, it will help a bit having the extra Google WiFi puck down there. I also think something like the OnHub is great because its signal is so robust and adjusts well to many different device locations.