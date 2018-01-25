On top of the Pixel interface, there's icon pack support, a notification drawer shortcut, and a lot more.

Ask any Pixel owner why they like their phone so much, and chances are the first thing they'll talk about is the software experience. The Pixel Launcher is one of my favorite software additions on the Pixel 2, and while there's already a way to download that to a non-Pixel phone, developer Amir Zaidi might have something even better with their recently released Rootless Pixel Launcher 3.0.

As you might be able to guess by the name, Rootless Pixel Launcher lets you download and get the Pixel Launcher experience without having to root your phone. In other words, you can swipe up to access your app drawer, the Google Search widget is at the bottom of your home screen, the At a Glance widget will showcase the weather and upcoming calendar appointments, and there's a fully-functional Google Feed on the left-side of your setup (for better or worse).

Just in case that's not enough, Zaidi's also included a ton of extra features that you won't find on the official Pixel Launcher. I won't run through every single thing, but some of the highlights include support for icon packs, a gesture for swiping down on any part of the home screen to see your notification drawer, and adjustments based on how high or low your device's DPI is.

You can download Rootless Pixel Launcher 3.0 on any Android device running Lollipop or later, but because of the way the app was made, it won't work on a Pixel phone unless you're willing to mess with a Magisk Module.

