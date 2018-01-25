On top of the Pixel interface, there's icon pack support, a notification drawer shortcut, and a lot more.
Ask any Pixel owner why they like their phone so much, and chances are the first thing they'll talk about is the software experience. The Pixel Launcher is one of my favorite software additions on the Pixel 2, and while there's already a way to download that to a non-Pixel phone, developer Amir Zaidi might have something even better with their recently released Rootless Pixel Launcher 3.0.
As you might be able to guess by the name, Rootless Pixel Launcher lets you download and get the Pixel Launcher experience without having to root your phone. In other words, you can swipe up to access your app drawer, the Google Search widget is at the bottom of your home screen, the At a Glance widget will showcase the weather and upcoming calendar appointments, and there's a fully-functional Google Feed on the left-side of your setup (for better or worse).
Just in case that's not enough, Zaidi's also included a ton of extra features that you won't find on the official Pixel Launcher. I won't run through every single thing, but some of the highlights include support for icon packs, a gesture for swiping down on any part of the home screen to see your notification drawer, and adjustments based on how high or low your device's DPI is.
You can download Rootless Pixel Launcher 3.0 on any Android device running Lollipop or later, but because of the way the app was made, it won't work on a Pixel phone unless you're willing to mess with a Magisk Module.
Reader comments
Can someone tell me what is the Icon Pack in the 2nd Picture?
Did you find out which pack it is?
MNope No one knows apparently
Not seeing what's special about this. Looks like every other super basic launcher out there
Need a pixel 2 lawn chair launcher
Tried. Kinda sent me running back to Action Launcher and it's Pixel 2 setup. Might try again.
Installed it earlier on my Moto Z Play, and work's really good on it. Not bad!
Tried the Pixel Launcher. Perfer the customizability of the Nova Launcher.
Yep
Pixel 2 XL and running Nova Beta - it just seems more refined - I love the Padding options with Nova. With the stock launcher, the widgets only cover a portion of the screen - leaving a 1/4 inch space between the widget and the edge of the screen - that bugs me.
Exactly! Plus I like having 5 apps/folders in my dock. Night mode is a major bonus
Tried on my HTC U11+. Constantly crashes. Doesn't even load. :(
Meh...Nova
Impress your non-nerd friends (if you have any). Now you can trick them into thinking you have a genuine "best Android phone you can buy" Pixel 2. Except for the dual speakers, lack of headphone jack, stylized back, etc. Of course, they probably have no idea what a genuine Pixel 2 looks like, so it won't matter.
Or, you could just buy a Pixel.
With some more work, it might come close to Nova Launcher Prime.
It would need much more customization options though.
Does ANYONE KNow what the ICON PACK is in the 2nd image (the blurred wall paper one)????
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jndapp.iconpack.minima... possibly?
Thanks!~ looks promising
i'm digging Evie launcher right now.
While I own and like Nova Prime, I always come back to Smart Launcher Pro. No other launcher makes it so easy to sort apps into categories and make them easy to find.
Been using Microsoft launcher and it is the best launcher to me. Like the mini drawer it has on the bottom for quick access to your most used apps, you can have the search bar on the bottom like the pixel. I love the cards they have on the left screen and you can put your widgets there as well if you want. All it needs is a right swipe to bring up the Google feed and it would be perfect. Tried Nova prime and found it to be ok. 2nd favorite would be flick launcher but it still has issues that need to be ironed out. 3rd would be action launcher it just needs more optimization.
Same here. Microsoft Launcher has knocked Nova Prime well into second place for me now and I struggle to find any compelling reason to switch back